2024 Art Adamson Invite Day 2 Finals: Baylor Nelson Puts Up 3:39 400 IM

2024 Art Adamson Invitational

November 20-22, 2024

College Station, Texas

25 Yards (SCY)

Prelims: 9:30 am CT/Finals: 5:30 pm CT

Watch: SECN+ Network

Live Results: “Art Adamson Invitational” on MeetMobile

DAY 1 | Results |Prelims Recap | Finals Recap

DAY 2 | Results | Prelims Recap

TEAM STANDINGS (THRU DAY 2)

MEN

Texas A&M – 780.5 Utah – 591 TCU – 569 Incarnate Word – 249.5 Air Force – 239

WOMEN

Texas A&M – 845.5 TCU – 564 Washington State – 511.5 Utah – 373 Incarnate Word – 91

Day 2 of the Art Adamson Invite is in the books. Through the 2nd day of the meet, Texas A&M has firmly taken control of the team scoring for both men and women. Meanwhile, Utah and TCU are locked in a tight battle for 2nd in the men’s standings, while TCU is holding a slim lead over Washington State for 2nd in the women’s standings.

Following his big win in the men’s 200 IM on Wednesday night, Texas A&M’s Baylor Nelson was phenomenal in the 400 IM last night, winning the race by over 5 seconds. He clocked a 3:39.35, touching within 2 seconds of his career best, which stands at 3:37.46 from this past season’s NCAAs. He swam a well-rounded race, splitting 50.01 on fly, 55.08 on back, 1:02.36 on breast, and 51.90 on free.

Chloe Stepanek and the Aggies were strong in the women’s 200 free. Stepanek popped a 1:45.01, which is off her season best of 1:44.22, which she swam at the SMU Classic last month. It was a decent mid-season swim for Stepanek, who holds a career best of 1:42.40. Behind Stepanek, Jordan Buechler came in 2nd with a 1:45.95, while Hayden Miller, the 500 free champion from last night, took 3rd with a 1:46.81.

Texas A&M would go on to win the women’s 800 free relay, by a wide margin, though, their performances weren’t quite as good as in the individual event. Liv Theall (1:49.70), Buechler (1:47.15), Miller (1:46.57), and Stepanek (1:45.54) combined for a 7:08.96.

There was a great race in the men’s 100 breast, where TCU’s Jadon Wuilliez clocked a 51.84, touching just 0.02 seconds ahead of Texas A&M’s Travis Gulledge (51.86). Aggie Alex Sanchez was right in the mix too, swimming a 52.07. Wuilliez and Gulledge were swimming the stroke-for-stroke the whole way, as Wuilliez was out in 24.24 on the opening 50 to Gulledge’s 24.29.

Texas A&M’s Kaitlyn Owens put up a decisive victory in the women’s 100 back, touching in 51.79 to win by over 2 seconds. She was out very fast, splitting 24.79 on the opening 50.

Before she helped the 800 free relay to victory, Texas A&M’s Liv Theall won the women’s 100 fly in 51.51. She was just off her career best of 51.25, which she set back at the 2022 Art Adamson Invite. Of note, Washington State’s Emily Lundgren swam a 52.60 for 2nd in the 100 fly last night, breaking the Washington State program record in the process.

Lundgren had a great night, going on from the 100 fly to win the women’s 100 breast in 1:00.20.

OTHER THURSDAY EVENT WINNERS