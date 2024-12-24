Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Gabriel Jett Reflects on Minnesota Invite, Training in Cal Distance Group This Fall

2024 Minnesota Invite

Gabriel Jett is off to a sizzling start in his senior season but not in events you might expect. At the Minnesota Invite, Jett posted top-10 times nationwide (and huge PBs) in the 100 back, 200 back, and 200 IM. Jett also swam the 3 events that he’s competed in at his last 3 NCAA Championships, the 200/500 Free and 200 Fly, but was well off of his personal bests in all 3.

The Cal senior explains that for his senior year, he wanted to leave no stone unturned and fully commit to whatever plan head coach Dave Durden had for him, which ended up meaning training much more with the distance group than in previous years. It also meant putting a heavy emphasis on Jett’s underwater work, which may explain his drops in backstroke and IM events.

Either way, it seems like Jett is going in a positive direction heading into the rest of his last NCAA season.

