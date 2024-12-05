2024 Minnesota Invite: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2024 Minnesota Invite

December 4-7, 2024

Prelims: 10 am CST/ Finals: 6 pm CST

SCY (25 Yards)

University of Minnesota

Participating Teams: Minnesota (host), University of California- Berkley, University of Nevada- Las Vegas (Men Only), Harvard, Rutgers, University of Denver

2025 NCAA Championship Standards

Day 2 Prelims Heat Sheet

The 2024 Minnesota Invite got underway yesterday, with Cal sweeping the women’s and men’s 200 medley and 800 freestyle relays to open the action in Minneapolis, MN. Today, we’ll get our first look at swimmers in their individual events during prelims of the 500 freestyle, 200 IM, and 50 freestyle.

Top Seeds:

Women’s 500 freestyle: Katie McCarthy, Minnesota — 4:44.69

Men’s 500 freestyle: Bar Soloveychik, Minnesota — 4:17.80

Women’s 200 IM: Isabelle Stadden , Cal — 1:59.03

, Cal — 1:59.03 Men’s 200 IM: Kaiser Neverman, Minnesota — 1:44.45

Women’s 50 freestyle: Mary-Ambre Moluh, Cal — 22.14

Men’s 50 freestyle: Bjorn Seeliger, Cal — 19.34

WOMEN’S 500 FREE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 4:24.06, Katie Ledecky (Stanford) – 2017

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:37.89

2024 NCAA Cutline: 4:41.19

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Cal’s Ava Chavez was a late entry to the women’s 500 freestyle–she isn’t listed in the event on the heat sheet–but she dominated the first heat from lane eight. Chavez won the heat in 4:44.88, bettering the lifetime best of 4:47.76 she swam less than a month ago at Cal’s tri-meet against ASU and Stanford. This is the third 500 freestyle lifetime best she’s swum this season, and she’s brought her best all the way down from the 4:50.09 she owned at the beginning of the season.

Her time stood up as the fastest time of the morning until the final heat. There, top seed Katie McCarthy swam a season-best 4:43.09 to touch first and take over event’s fastest time from Chavez.

Minnesota senior Eliot Kennedy won heat three in 4:45.00, nearing both Chavez’s time and her own lifetime best of 4:44.15, swum at a February 2024 dual meet. She moved through to the ‘A’ final easily as well, grabbing the third seed. The Golden Gophers also got Anja Kaljevic into the ‘A’ final, as the sophomore swam a 4:50.38 to qualify in eighth, about a half-second ahead of Cal freshman Mia West‘s 4:40.75 out of heat one.

Cal has three swimmers in the ‘A’ final as well, with Maya Geringer (4:45.27) and Kathryn Hazle (4:46.47) joining Chavez.

MEN’S 500 FREE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 4:02.31, Leon Marchand (ASU) – 2024

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:10.74

2024 NCAA Cutline: 4:14.90

Top 8 Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 200 IM – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 1:48.37, Kate Douglass (Virginia) – 2023

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:53.66

2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:57.03

Top 8 Qualifiers:

MEN’S 200 IM – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 1:36.34, Leon Marchand (ASU) – 2023

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:41.03

2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:43.05

Top 8 Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 50 FREE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 20.37, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) – 2024

(Virginia) – 2024 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 21.63

2024 NCAA Cutline: 22.11

Top 8 Qualifiers:

MEN’S 50 FREE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 17.63, Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 2018

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 18.82

2024 NCAA Cutline: 19.13

Top 8 Qualifiers: