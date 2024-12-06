2024 Minnesota Invite: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2024 Minnesota Invite

The times so far this week haven’t been as fast as what we saw at other invites a few weeks ago, but there should still be plenty of great racing this evening with finals of the 100 fly, 400 IM, 200 free, 100 breast, 100 back, and 400 medley relay.

The Cal Bears had a strong morning, taking the top seed in almost every event. The lone exception was Minnesota freshman Jacob Johnson, who’ll swim in lane 4 for the 100 fly tonight after cutting under last year’s NCAA cutline with a 45.21 this morning.

Isabelle Stadden would’ve been swimming for two wins tonight — she posted the fastest time of the morning in the 100 fly, but she opted to focus tonight on the 100 back, where she finished 2nd this morning (52.40) behind teammate Mary-Ambre Moluh (50.34).

WOMEN’S 100 FLY – Finals

NCAA Record: 47.42, Gretchen Walsh (UVA) – 2024

(UVA) – 2024 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.52

2024 NCAA Cutline: 51.88

Top 8:

Lilou Ressencourt (CAL), 51.81 Claire Reinke (MINN), 52.14 Morgan Brophy (CAL), 52.21 Lizzy Cook (CAL), 52.30 Mckenna Stone (CAL), 52.59 Mia Kragh (CAL), 52.71 Morgan Thomas (MINN), 52.93 Arielle Brotman (CAL), 53.57

With teammate Isabelle Stadden out of the final after posting the fast time in prelims, Cal freshman Lilou Ressencourt made the most of the opportunity, going under 52 for the first time in her career and winning with a 51.81. That puts her just under last year’s NCAA cut time of 51.88.

Ressencourt was the only woman under last year’s cut line, but there was still a great race for second behind her. Minnesota’s Claire Reinke and Cal’s Morgan Brophy touched at the 50 in nearly the exact same time, 24.32 for the Gopher and 24.35 for the Bear. Brophy touched first at the final turn, but Reinke ran her down over the final length, winning 52.14 to 52.21.

Reinke improved her lifetime best by nearly a second today, with her previous best coming of 53.11 coming at this meet last year.

MEN’S 100 FLY – Finals

NCAA Record: 42.80, Caeleb Dressel (FLOR) – 2018

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.51

2024 NCAA Cutline: 45.37

Minnesota freshman Jacob Johnson couldn’t quite improve on his lifetime best from this morning (45.21), but he still won by a comfortable margin as the only man under 46 tonight.

Sophomores Samuel Quarles (Cal) and David Schmitt (Harvard), both chipped a bit of of their lifetime bests, with Quarles taking 2nd at 46.04 and Schmitt 3rd at 46.26.

