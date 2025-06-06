2025 U.S. Nationals Day 3 Roster Update: Olympians Berkoff, Casas, King, Weyant Punch Tickets

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

We’re over halfway through the U.S. National Championships, and after the third day of racing, we’re starting to get a little more clarity on the World Championship roster situations, although plenty of questions remain.

We’ll start with the men tonight. Bobby Finke earned his second win of the week by upsetting Carson Foster in the 400 IM. Finke’s win created the men’s first true roster double, while Foster’s second place effort means that he’s in line to swim three events — the 200 fly, 400 IM, and 4×200 free relay — although he still isn’t quite guaranteed a roster spot due to the 26 swimmer cap. Shaine Casas, meanwhile, won the 100 fly, then added a 2nd place finish in the 50 back, adding another double. Heading into today, Casas had a potential roster spot with his 6th place finish in the 100 free, but he’s now locked in for the Worlds team.

Incoming college freshman Campbell McKean won the 50 breast, and NC State star Quintin McCarty won the 50 back, giving each man their first spot on a major US international team. Michael Andrew finished 2nd to McKean in the 50 breast to go along with his 2nd place finish in the 50 fly yesterday, while teenage phenom Thomas Heilman touched 2nd behind Casas in the 100 fly to put him in line for a World rosters spot, pending roster cap calculations.

After tonight, 16 men have guaranteed roster spots thanks to event wins or top-four finishes in the 100/200 freestyles, while another eight men have potential roster spots due to 2nd place efforts, or 5th/6th place finishes in the 100/200 freestyles.

The roster is capped at 26 swimmers, 24 men have guaranteed or potential roster spots, and there are still six events to go, meaning up to another 12 potential roster spots. If more than two of those 12 remaining roster spots go to swimmers not already in line for the roster, that means some eligible swimmers may get left home. Kieran Smith, 6th place finisher in the 200 free, would be the first man out, followed by Jonny Kulow (5th in the 100 free). If we get more than four new names over the next two days, then Priority 2 swimmers will get ranked by percentage of their final time agains the respective FINA ‘A’ cut to determine who make the team.

The women’s team has had quite a few more doubles so far, meaning that they don’t seem to be in danger of hitting the roster cap. Tonight, Paris Olympians Emma Weyant (400 IM), Lilly King (50 breast), and Katharine Berkoff (50 back) all punched their tickets to Singapore with event events.

Gretchen Walsh qualified in her 3rd event with a win in the 100 fly, while runner-up Torri Huske also qualified for her third event.

Like Foster, Regan Smith is a bonafide star who hasn’t quite officially qualified for the team, but she’s in line to have a full schedule in Singapore. Tonight she took 2nd behind Berkoff in the 50 back after finishing 2nd in the 200 fly and the 200 back earlier this week.

The roster math is still a little messy, especially after McKenzie Siroky and Emma Weber tied for 2nd in the 50 breast. But with 12 women qualified under Priority #1, another seven women in line for roster spots, and plenty of likely doubles in the remaining six events, it looks likely that all eligible women should safely qualify for Singapore.

See below for our projected US rosters for the World Championships, World Junior Championships and the World University Games. We’ve done our best to ensure they’re accurate, but it’s not always clear who is eligible for WUGs, and there’s always a chance that we’ve made a mistake somewhere along the line. Additionally, swimmers routinely turn down WUGs and Junior Worlds roster spots for a variety of reasons. All that to say, please don’t book plane tickets just because we’ve projected your favorite swimmer to make one of the teams below.

2025 U.S. World Championship Team After Day 3

Selection Criteria at a Glance

Selection priority is based on overall finish in finals. I.e., an eligible swimmer who makes the ‘A’ final takes priority over a swimmer in any other final, regardless of the time they swam in finals.

Priorities Top four in 100/200 free, and best-finishing available swimmer in the other individual events. Next-best-finishing available swimmer in the individual events other than the 100 and 200 freestyles. Fifth-best-finishing available swimmers from the 100 and 200 freestyles. Sixth-best-finishing available swimmers from the 100 and 200 freestyles.



Swimmers who qualified today are highlighted in bold.

Women – Guaranteed

Note: Erin Gemmell and Anna Peplowski tied for 4th in the 200 free. As the top four swimmers in that event are included in priority #1, it appears as if a swim-off will be necessary later this to determine who gets the guaranteed spot, and who gets bumped to priority #3. Of course, we’re also not sure if/when Katie Ledecky will decline her individual event, and what effect that might have on a potential swim-off.

Women – Potential

Priority #2

Regan Smith – 200 fly, 200 back, 50 back

Alex Walsh – 200 breast

Katie Grimes – 400 IM

McKenzie Siroky/Emma Weber – 50 breast*

*Siroky and Weber tied for 2nd place, so presumably they’ll have a swim-off for the spot sometime this week.

Priority #3

Erin Gemmell – 4×100 free (possibly 4×200 free)

(possibly) Anna Peplowski – 4×200 free

Priority #4

Anna Moesch – 4×100 free

Bella Sims – 4×200 free

Men – Guaranteed

Men – Potential

Priority #2

Carson Foster – 200 fly, 4×200 free, 400 IM

– 200 fly, 4×200 free, David Johnston – 1500 free

– 1500 free AJ Pouch – 200 breast

Keaton Jones – 200 back

Michael Andrew – 50 fly, 50 breast

– 50 fly, Thomas Heilman – 100 fly

Priority #3

Jonny Kulow – 4×100 free relay

Priority #4

Kieran Smith – 4×200 free

DOUBLES

Here’s an overly-simplified version of the U.S. World Championship selection process: the team can have a maximum of 26 men and 26 women. Swimmers are added to the roster in these priorities until the roster cap is hit:

Top 4 in 100/200 frees, Winner of all other events 2nd-place finisher in all other events (besides 100/200 free) 5th-place finisher in 100/200 free 6th-place finisher in 100/200 free

For a full breakdown of selection procedures, follow this link.

We track ‘doubles’ as a way of knowing when the next priority of swimmers can be officially added to the team. A ‘double’ is effectively a swimmer qualifying in more than one event. One swimmer qualifying in three events counts as two ‘doubles’ for our purposes.

The Magic Numbers:

12 doubles on either the men’s or women’s side means all Priority 2 athletes (2nd-place finishers) can be added for that gender

14 doubles on either the men’s or women’s side means all Priority 4 athletes (5th-place in 100/200 free) can be added for that gender

16 doubles on either the men’s or women’s side means all priority 5 athletes (6th-place in 100/200 free) can be added for that gender

Doubles After Day 3

Women

Men

Bobby Finke – 1500 free, 400 IM

– 1500 free, 400 IM Shaine Casas – 100 fly, 4×200 free, 50 back

2025 U.S. World Junior Championship Team After Day 3

Swimmers who stand to be selected to the World Championships under Priorities 2-4 are denoted in italics. If these swimmers make the World Championships teams, we’ll update the projected roster below.

Selection Criteria at a Glance

Must be 18 or younger on December 31, 2025

Swimmers who are selected for this summer’s senior World Championships, even as a relay-only swimmer, are ineligible for the World Junior Champs team.

Selection priority is based on overall finish in finals. I.e., an eligible swimmer who makes the ‘A’ final takes priority over a swimmer in any other final, regardless of the time they swam in finals.

Priorities Top four in 100/200 free, and best-finishing available swimmer in the other individual events (excluding stroke 50s). Next-best-finishing available swimmer in the other individual events (excluding stroke 50s). Best-finishing available swimmers in the stroke 50s Fifth-best-finishing available swimmers from the 100 and 200 freestyles



Women – Guaranteed

Audrey Derivaux – 200 fly, 200 back, 400 IM, 100 fly

Rylee Erisman – 100 free, 200 free, 50 back

Madi Minteko – 100 free, 200 free

Lily King – 4×100 free

Liberty Clark – 4×100 free, 4×200 free

Kayla Han – 4×200 free, 400 IM

Kayda Geyer – 200 breast

Charlotte Crush – 200 back, 100 fly

Kennedi Dobson – 800 free, 4×200 free

Women – Potential

Priority #2

Kelsey Zhang – 200 fly

Kaidy Stout – 200 breast

Priority #3

Mena Boardman – 50 fly

Rachel McAlpin – 50 breast

Priority #4

Julie Mishler – 4×100 free

Men – Guaranteed

Thomas Heilman – 200 fly, 50 fly, 100 fly

– 200 fly, 50 fly, Aiden Hammer – 1500 free

Mike Rice – 100 free

Austin Carpenter – 100 free

Rowan Cox – 4×100 free, 100 fly

Kenneth Barnicle – 4×100 free, 50 back

Luka Mijatovic – 200 free, 400 IM

Norvin Clontz – 200 free

Tim Wu – 4×200 free

Gabriel Manteufel – 4×200 free

Gabe Nunziata – 200 breast

Gavin Keogh – 200 back

Men – Potential

Priority #2

Will Mulgrew – 1500 free

Noah Cakir – 200 fly

Andrew Eubanks – 200 breast

David Melnykchuk – 200 back

Yi Zheng – 400 IM

Priority #3

Ian Call – 50 breast

Priority #4

Luke Vatev – 4×100 free

William Allen – 4×200 free

2025 U.S. World University Games Team After Day 3

Swimmers who stand to be selected to the World Championships under Priorities 2-4 are denoted in italics. If these swimmers make the World Championships teams, we’ll update the projected roster below.

Selection Criteria at a Glance

Must be between 18-25 on December 31, 2025

Must be currently enrolled in college/university, or have graduated in 2024 (note: this sometimes requires some guesswork on our part)

Selection priority is based on overall finish in finals. I.e., an eligible swimmer who makes the ‘A’ final takes priority over a swimmer in any other final, regardless of the time they swam in finals.

Priorities Top two in 100/200 free, and best-finishing available swimmer in the other individual events (excluding stroke 50s). Next-best-finishing available swimmer in the events other than the 100/200 free (excluding stroke 50s). Third-best-finishing available swimmers from the 100 free.



Women – Guaranteed

Tess Howley – 200 fly

Erin Gemmell – 100 free, 200 free

– 100 free, 200 free Anna Moesch – 100 free

Anna Peplowski – 200 free

Jilian Cox – 800 free

Bella Sims – 200 free

Katie Christopherson – 200 breast

Leah Shackley – 200 back, 100 fly

Katie Grimes – 400 IM

*either Gemmell or Peplowski will make the senior Worlds team in the 4×200 free and will thus be ineligible for WUGs. That means that Bella Sims is guaranteed a spot on the WUGs team, unless she does make the Worlds team as a Priority #5 selection.

Women – Potential

Priority #2

Alex Shackell – 200 fly, 100 fly

– 200 fly, Kate Hurst – 800 free

Abigail Herscu – 200 breast

Phoebe Bacon – 200 back

Leah Hayes – 400 IM

Priority #3

Maxine Parker – 4×100 free

Men – Guaranteed

Mason Laur – 200 fly, 400 IM

Jonny Kulow – 100 free

Matt King – 100 free

– 100 free Carson Hick – 1500 free

Aaron Shackell – 200 free

Baylor Nelson / Jake Mitchell – 200 free*

Keaton Jones – 200 back

Ben Delmar – 200 breast

Baylor Nelson – 4oo IM

Kamal Muhammad – 100 fly

*It appears that Nelson and Mitchell are tied for the second spot in the 200 free. That could mean another swim-off later this week.

Men – Potential

Priority #2

Mitchell Scott – 200 fly

Camden Taylor – 100 free

Lance Norris – 1500 free

Josh Bey – 200 breast

Daniel Diehl – 200 back

Matthew Klinge – 100 fly

Priority #3