2024 Minnesota Invite: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2024 Minnesota Invite

Good morning! It is time for the final prelims session of the 2024 Minnesota Invite. On the schedule today is the 200 backstroke, 100 free, 200 breast, and 200 fly. There will also be a distance session this afternoon for the 1650.

Highlighting the events today are a pair of Cal Bakstrokers. Isabelle Stadden is swimming the 200 backstroke on the women’s side and she comes in as the top seed in this morning’s session. On the men’s side we have 200 back Olympian Keaton Jones as the top seed.

Cal has also had some fast freshman swims this week with Mary-Ambre Moluh on the women’s side, and Yamato Okadome for the men. Moluh is coming in as the top seed in the women’s 100 freestyle, and Okadome is entered in the 100 freestyle and as the top seed in the 200 breaststroke.

WOMEN’S 200 BACK – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 1:46.87, Claire Curzan (Virginia) – 2024

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:50.50

2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:54.01

Isabelle Stadeen (CAL)- 1:53.92 Finely Anderson (CAL)- 1:55.15 Adriana Smith (CAL)- 1:56.55 Molly Hamlin (HARV)- 1:57.36 Shannon Meadway (RUT)- 1:58.00 Grace Wharton (UNLV)- 1:58.04 Indy Jongman (MINN)- 1:58.06 Elise Jacobs (MINN)- 1:58.43

MEN’S 200 BACK – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 1:35.37, Destin Lasco (Cal) – 2024

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:38.80

2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:40.62

WOMEN’S 100 FREE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 44.83, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) – 2024

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 47.10

2024 NCAA Cutline: 48.34

MEN’S 100 FREE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 39.90, Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 2018

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 41.34

2024 NCAA Cutline: 42.19

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 2:01.29, Kate Douglass (Virginia) – 2023

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 2:05.73

2024 NCAA Cutline: 2:09.55

MEN’S 200 BREAST – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 1:46.35, Leon Marchand (ASU) – 2024

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:50.65

2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:53.12

WOMEN’S 200 FLY – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 1:49.16, Alex Walsh (Virginia) – 2024

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:52.47

2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:55.88

MEN’S 200 FLY – PRELIMS