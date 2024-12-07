2024 Minnesota Invite: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2024 Minnesota Invite
- December 4-7, 2024
- Prelims: 10 am CST/ Finals: 6 pm CST
- SCY (25 Yards)
- University of Minnesota
- Participating Teams: Minnesota (host), University of California- Berkley, University of Nevada- Las Vegas, Harvard, Rutgers, University of Denver
- 2025 NCAA Championship Standards
- Live Stream
- Live Results
- Psych Sheets
- Prelims Live Recaps: Day 2 | Day 3
- Finals Live Recaps: Day 1 | Day 2 | Day 3
Good morning! It is time for the final prelims session of the 2024 Minnesota Invite. On the schedule today is the 200 backstroke, 100 free, 200 breast, and 200 fly. There will also be a distance session this afternoon for the 1650.
Highlighting the events today are a pair of Cal Bakstrokers. Isabelle Stadden is swimming the 200 backstroke on the women’s side and she comes in as the top seed in this morning’s session. On the men’s side we have 200 back Olympian Keaton Jones as the top seed.
Cal has also had some fast freshman swims this week with Mary-Ambre Moluh on the women’s side, and Yamato Okadome for the men. Moluh is coming in as the top seed in the women’s 100 freestyle, and Okadome is entered in the 100 freestyle and as the top seed in the 200 breaststroke.
WOMEN’S 200 BACK – PRELIMS
- NCAA Record: 1:46.87, Claire Curzan (Virginia) – 2024
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:50.50
- 2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:54.01
- Isabelle Stadeen (CAL)- 1:53.92
- Finely Anderson (CAL)- 1:55.15
- Adriana Smith (CAL)- 1:56.55
- Molly Hamlin (HARV)- 1:57.36
- Shannon Meadway (RUT)- 1:58.00
- Grace Wharton (UNLV)- 1:58.04
- Indy Jongman (MINN)- 1:58.06
- Elise Jacobs (MINN)- 1:58.43
MEN’S 200 BACK – PRELIMS
- NCAA Record: 1:35.37, Destin Lasco (Cal) – 2024
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:38.80
- 2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:40.62
WOMEN’S 100 FREE – PRELIMS
- NCAA Record: 44.83, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) – 2024
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 47.10
- 2024 NCAA Cutline: 48.34
MEN’S 100 FREE – PRELIMS
- NCAA Record: 39.90, Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 2018
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 41.34
- 2024 NCAA Cutline: 42.19
WOMEN’S 200 BREAST – PRELIMS
- NCAA Record: 2:01.29, Kate Douglass (Virginia) – 2023
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 2:05.73
- 2024 NCAA Cutline: 2:09.55
MEN’S 200 BREAST – PRELIMS
- NCAA Record: 1:46.35, Leon Marchand (ASU) – 2024
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:50.65
- 2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:53.12
WOMEN’S 200 FLY – PRELIMS
- NCAA Record: 1:49.16, Alex Walsh (Virginia) – 2024
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:52.47
- 2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:55.88
MEN’S 200 FLY – PRELIMS
- NCAA Record: 1:37.35, Jack Conger (Texas) – 2017
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:40.05
- 2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:42.10
Seeing as the distance is more in his wheelhouse, I’m eager to see Jett’s 2back result after popping that 44.5 in the 100. 1:37? It’s reminiscent of Luca blowing all of our minds with his 43.3 leadoff a couple years back, when we’d never seen him swim it.