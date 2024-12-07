2024 Zippy Classic: Akron Sweeps Swimming Events Through First Two Days

2024 Zippy Invite

December 5-8, 2024

Ocasek Natatorium, Akron, OH

SCY (25 Yards)

Teams: Akron, Cornell, Keiser, Oakland, Clarion, Buffalo

Results on MeetMobile “2024 Zippy Invite”

The annual Zippy Invite is being hosted by Akron this weekend, featuring 6 teams.

The action kicked off on Thursday night with the traditional relay session, seeing Akron win the women’s 200 medley relay convincingly. Maddy Gatrall (24.23), Claire Cox (27.77), Abby Daniel (23.09), and Adrianna Szwabinska (22.24) combined to get the job done, finishing in 1:37.33. Impressively, the Zips also came in 2nd in the event, seeing Rebecca Reid (24.85), Madelyn Bosler (28.58), Aislinn Holder (24.03), and Hannah Trainer (22.53) team up for a 1:39.99.

The Zips would also win the women’s 800 free relay, where Helena Lalkovic (1:50.06), Dominika Kossakowska (1:46.65), Gatrall (1:46.86), and Daniel (1:49.09) swam a 7:12.66.

Akron would carry that momentum into Friday, winning the 400 medley relay as well. Gatrall (51.93), Cox (1:00.05), Daniel (52.47), and Szwabinska (49.03) combined for a 3:33.48, matching their win from the 200 medley relay. As was the case in the 200 medley, Akron went 1-2 in the 400 medley, seeing their ‘I’ (‘B’) team of Reid (54.34), Bosler (1:02.01), Holder (54.14), and Trainer (48.99) team up for a 3:39.48.

As for the men’s relays, Keiser University got off to a great start on Thursday night, winning a thriller over Oakland in the men’s 200 medley relay. Keiser’s Jake Hutchinson (22.27), Noel De Geus (23.05), Jet Fuhrmann (21.40), and Hanno Boeckmann (19.75) finished in 1:26.47, touching out Oakland’s team by 0.04 seconds. Oakland’s ‘A’ relay had Harry Nicholson (21.89), Alex Lakin (24.21), Micah Scheffer (21.23), and Charlie Brown (19.18) on it.

Cornell would then go on to go 1-2 in the men’s 800 free relay. Cornell’s ‘B’ relay ended up winning, where Jack Banks (1:36.87), Jacques Grove (1:35.81), Daniel Simoes (1:37.03), and Sebastian Wolff (1:36.41) teamed up for a 6:26.12. The Cornell ‘A’ team was right behind, seeing Pietro Ubertalli, Julian Correa, Alex Miao (1:37.32), and Dominic Edwards (1:35.35) finish in 6:26.76. Unfortunately, Ubertalli and Correa’s splits are unavailable.

Cornell then won the men’s 400 medley relay on Friday as well. Blake Conway (46.50), Wolff (52.44), Grove (47.19), and Edwards (43.24) swam a 3:09.37.

Akron put on a show in the women’s 50 free on Friday, astonishingly going 1-2-3-4-5-6 in the event. Abby Daniel won the race in 22.64, followed by Maddy Gatrall in 22.80. Adrianna Szwabinska was also under 23 seconds, taking 3rd with a 22.95. Akron also saw Aislinn Holder (23.00), Hannah Trainer (23.15), and Callie Parkes (23.18) take 4th, 5th, and 6th respectively last night. Freshman Zip Felicia Klintemar put up a 23.23 in the ‘B’ final as well.

Impressively, Daniel’s win in the 50 free came shortly after she had already won the women’s 200 IM last night. Daniel swam a 1:57.28, getting out to a fast start thanks to a 25.06 fly split and 29.18 back split. Teammate Rebecca Reid took 2nd with a 1:58.80.

The men’s 50 free saw Keiser’s Noel De Geus win in 19.54, breaking the meet record and Akron pool record in the event. The performance also marks new career best, as well as a Keiser program record.

Cornell’s Sebastian Wolff won the men’s 200 IM in 1:45.75, just touching out teammate Pietro Ubertalli, who swam a 1:45.78. Ubertalli jumped out to a huge early lead thanks to a blistering 25.59 split on backstroke, which put him into the 100-yard turn in 48.63, while Wolff was 50.37. Wolff then pulled into the lead with a huge breaststroke leg, where he split 29.51 to Ubertalli’s 31.71. Ubertalli came home slightly faster than Wolff on the final 50, however, it wasn’t quite enough, and Wolff managed to get his hand on the wall first by a hair.

Cornell also picked up a win in the men’s 500 free, where Jacques Grove won in a time of 4:24.11. Grove holds a career best of 4:23.70, which he swam at the Zippy Invite last year.

Akron’s Dominika Kossakowska pulled out the win in the women’s 500 free, swimming a 4:50.83. She led a 1-2-3 charge by the Zips, as Elle Couture came in 2nd with a 4:51.27, while Helena Lalkovic was 3rd with a 4:53.65.

On the boards, Keiser’s Juan Gonzalez earned the win in men’s 3-meter, finishing with a final score of 373.25. Gonzalez won decisively, outscoring the runner up by 35 points. Buffalo picked up a win in women’s 1-meter diving, where Mari Kwak racked up a final score of 295.20.