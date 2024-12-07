Cal’s Mary-Ambre Moluh, Posts 49.68 100 BK, #3 Freshman Ever, Yamato Okadome Shines In 100 BR

2024 Minnesota Invite

Cal freshman Mary-Ambre Moluh swam to become the 3rd fastest freshman all-time in the women’s 100 backstroke as she clocked a 49.68 at the Minnesota Invite. That swim also makes her the 7th fastest performer all-time.

All-Time Performers, 100 Back

All-Time Top Freshman, Women’s 100 Back

Moluh arrived from France this fall at Cal and has already adjusted to the short course yards (SCY) format well. In fact, her time tonight already makes her the fastest international woman in the 100 backstroke.

Moluh’s time from today is a huge boost at the NCAA level as her swim would have been 2nd at the 2024 NCAA Championships. Katharine Berkoff (NC State) won in a 48.55, finishing ahead of Cal’s Isabel Ivey who touched in a 50.55. Berkoff just finished her fifth year.

Also highlighting the night was Cal freshman Yamato Okadome who swam to a 50.87 in the men’s 100 breast. That also makes him the #3 performer all-time.

All-Time Top Freshman, Men’s 100 Breast

Like Moluh, Okadome has also already adjusted to SCY well with Cal. He arrived this fall from Japan. His time today notably sits ahead of numerous former Cal Bears including Reece Whitley and Liam Bell. Bell holds the NCAA record in the 100 breast after swimming a 49.53 at NCAAs this past March.

Okadome’s time from tonight would have been 3rd at NCAAs, only behind Bell and Brian Benzing of Towson who swam a 50.59. Bell has since graduated as he just finished his 5th year meaning Okadome helps fill a big void at both the individual and relay level.