Rutgers and UNLV see new program records at Day 3 of Minnesota Invite

The Minnesota Invite had it’s third day of finals yesterday evening, and two programs saw new school records in their events.

Rutgers 5th year Molly Urkiel dropped three seconds in her 400 IM to go a final time of 4:13.49 in the A final to place 3rd in the event. Most of her drop came from her prelims swim where she went 4:13.79 to qualify 2nd and break the school record for the first time.

The previous record belonged to Morgan Pfaff at 4:13.85, which she set all the way back in February of 2014. Urkiel came into the meet at 4:16.73 from last year’s Big 10 meet where she placed 20th.

Rutgers had another swimmer in the A final with Shannon Meadway who climbed to 5th in the all-time Rutgers ranking with her final time of 4:17.50.

UNLV also saw a new team record in the men’s 100 breaststroke. 5th year transfer Daniel Nicusan got 3rd in the event with a final time of 52.11, which was a new best time by over a second, surpassing his previous best of 52.52 from October of this year. Nicusan’s pre-UNLV best time was 52.57.

This broke the men’s team record held by current teammate, senior Danny Beji, who has held it at 52.14 since the 2022-2023 season. Beji was also in the final, going 52.57 for 5th.

Tonight is the last night of the Minnesota Invite, and Urkiel and Nicusan will both be swimming in the A final of the 200 breaststroke.