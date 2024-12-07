2024 US Open: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2024 U.S. Open Championships
- December 4th -7th , 2023
- Greensboro, N.C
- Prelims: 9 am EST/ Finals 6 pm EST
- SCY (25 yards)
The last finals session for the 2024 US Open is underway. 17-year-old standout swimmer Kennedi Dobson is taking on a triple tonight, swimming the 1650 free, the 200 back, and the 100 free. She won both of her events on Thursday, and one of them last night.
Rhyan White is also highlighting the evening with her top seed in the women’s 200 backstroke.
Bradley Dunham is also looking to pick up his third win of the meet in the 200 backstroke tonight in the last meet of his swimming career.
Women’s 1650 Freestyle
- American Record: 15:01.41 — Katie Ledecky (2023)
- U.S. Open Record: 15:01.41 — Katie Ledecky (2023)
- Championship Record: 15:13.30 — Katie Ledecky (2014)
- Kennedi Dobson (EEX)- 16:02.56
- Ava Jochims (RXA)- 16:29.24
- Morgan Moore (PSU)- 16:33.10
- Maya White (UN)- 16.41.04
- Brooke Bennett (PLS)- 16:44.10
- Kylie Mann (SA)- 17:00.35
Men’s 1650 Freestyle
- American Record: 14:12.08 — Bobby Finke (2020)
- U.S. Open Record: 14:12.08 — Bobby Finke (2020)
- Championship Record: 14:18.25 — Zane Grothe (2017)
Women’s 200 backstroke
- American Record: 1:46.87 — Claire Curzan (2024)
- U.S. Open Record: 1:46.87 — Claire Curzan (2024)
- Championship Record: 1:49.18 — Missy Franklin (2012)
Men’s 200 Backstroke
- American Record: 1:35.37 — Destin Lasco (2024)
- U.S. Open Record: 1:35.37 — Destin Lasco (2024)
Women’s 100 freestyle
- American Record: 44.83 — Gretchen Walsh (2024)
- U.S. Open Record: 44.83 — Gretchen Walsh (2024)
- Championship Record: 46.70 — Mallory Comerford (2017)
Men’s 100 freestyle
- American Record: 39.90 — Caeleb Dressel (2018)
- U.S. Open Record: 39.90 — Caeleb Dressel (2018)
- Championship Record: 41.22 — Nathan Adrian (2017)
Women’s 200 breaststroke
- American Record: 2:01.29 — Kate Douglass (2023)
- U.S. Open Record: 2:01.29 — Kate Douglass (2023)
- Championship Record: 2:05.04 — Laura Sogar (2012)
Men’s 200 breaststroke
- American Record: 1:47.91 — Will Licon (2017)
- U.S. Open Record: 1:46.35 — Leon Marchand (2024)
- Championship Record: 1:49.31 — Cody Miller (2017)
Women’s 200 butterfly
- American Record: 1:48.33 — Regan Smith (2023)
- U.S. Open Record: 1:48.33 — Regan Smith (2023)
- Championship Record: 1:51.02 — Katinka Hosszu (2010)
Men’s 200 butterfly
- American Record: 1:37.35 — Jack Conger (2017)
- U.S. Open Record: 1:37.35 — Jack Conger (2017)
- Championship Record: 1:40.24 — Tom Shields (2012)
Women’s 400 Freestyle Relay
- American Record: 3:05.84 — Virginia (Douglass, A. Walsh, Parker, G. Walsh), 2023
- U.S. Open Record: 3:05.84 — Virginia (Douglass, A. Walsh, Parker, G. Walsh), 2023
- Championship Record: 3:12.15 — Louisville (Visscher, Comerford, Openysheva, Fanz), 2017
Men’s 400 Freestyle Relay
- American Record: 2:44.31 — NC State (Held, Ress, Molacek, Stewart), 2018
- U.S. Open Record: 2:43.40 — ASU (Marchand, Dolan, Sammon, Kulow), 2024
- Championship Record: 2:45.69 — Cal (Messerschmidt, Murphy, Gimondi, Stubblefield), 2013
I have a question about the surface mark of the lane line in a 25-yard pool. Is it 13 yards or 13 meters?
Last night, the NBC commentator said it was 13 yards, but I have heard it called 13 meters on NCAA meets.
Are you asking about the 15 meter mark for the 15 meter rule?
It’s always meters, even in a yards pool.
Sorry, I got the distance wrong. You answered my question.
Thank you very much.