2024 US Open: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2024 U.S. Open Championships

December 4th -7th , 2023

Greensboro, N.C

Prelims: 9 am EST/ Finals 6 pm EST

SCY (25 yards)

Meet Central

Psych Sheets (pre-scratch)

Live Results

Finals Heat Sheet

The last finals session for the 2024 US Open is underway. 17-year-old standout swimmer Kennedi Dobson is taking on a triple tonight, swimming the 1650 free, the 200 back, and the 100 free. She won both of her events on Thursday, and one of them last night.

Rhyan White is also highlighting the evening with her top seed in the women’s 200 backstroke.

Bradley Dunham is also looking to pick up his third win of the meet in the 200 backstroke tonight in the last meet of his swimming career.

Women’s 1650 Freestyle

American Record: 15:01.41 — Katie Ledecky (2023)

U.S. Open Record: 15:01.41 — Katie Ledecky (2023)

Championship Record: 15:13.30 — Katie Ledecky (2014)

Kennedi Dobson (EEX)- 16:02.56 Ava Jochims (RXA)- 16:29.24 Morgan Moore (PSU)- 16:33.10 Maya White (UN)- 16.41.04 Brooke Bennett (PLS)- 16:44.10 Kylie Mann (SA)- 17:00.35

Men’s 1650 Freestyle

American Record: 14:12.08 — Bobby Finke (2020)

U.S. Open Record: 14:12.08 — Bobby Finke (2020)

Championship Record: 14:18.25 — Zane Grothe (2017)

Women’s 200 backstroke

American Record: 1:46.87 — Claire Curzan (2024)

U.S. Open Record: 1:46.87 — Claire Curzan (2024)

Championship Record: 1:49.18 — Missy Franklin (2012)

Men’s 200 Backstroke

American Record: 1:35.37 — Destin Lasco (2024)

U.S. Open Record: 1:35.37 — Destin Lasco (2024)

Women’s 100 freestyle

American Record: 44.83 — Gretchen Walsh (2024)

U.S. Open Record: 44.83 — Gretchen Walsh (2024)

Championship Record: 46.70 — Mallory Comerford (2017)

Men’s 100 freestyle

American Record: 39.90 — Caeleb Dressel (2018)

U.S. Open Record: 39.90 — Caeleb Dressel (2018)

Championship Record: 41.22 — Nathan Adrian (2017)

Women’s 200 breaststroke

American Record: 2:01.29 — Kate Douglass (2023)

U.S. Open Record: 2:01.29 — Kate Douglass (2023)

Championship Record: 2:05.04 — Laura Sogar (2012)

Men’s 200 breaststroke

American Record: 1:47.91 — Will Licon (2017)

U.S. Open Record: 1:46.35 — Leon Marchand (2024)

Championship Record: 1:49.31 — Cody Miller (2017)

Women’s 200 butterfly

American Record: 1:48.33 — Regan Smith (2023)

U.S. Open Record: 1:48.33 — Regan Smith (2023)

Championship Record: 1:51.02 — Katinka Hosszu (2010)

Men’s 200 butterfly

American Record: 1:37.35 — Jack Conger (2017)

U.S. Open Record: 1:37.35 — Jack Conger (2017)

Championship Record: 1:40.24 — Tom Shields (2012)

Women’s 400 Freestyle Relay

American Record: 3:05.84 — Virginia (Douglass, A. Walsh, Parker, G. Walsh), 2023

U.S. Open Record: 3:05.84 — Virginia (Douglass, A. Walsh, Parker, G. Walsh), 2023

Championship Record: 3:12.15 — Louisville (Visscher, Comerford, Openysheva, Fanz), 2017

Men’s 400 Freestyle Relay