2024 U.S. Open Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2024 U.S. Open Championships

December 4th -7th , 2023

Greensboro, N.C

Prelims: 9 am EST/ Finals 4 pm EST

SCY (25 yards)

Meet Central

Psych Sheets (pre-scratch)

Live Results

The final day of U.S. Open is underway. 17 year-old Kennedi Dobson, who won the 500 and 200 freestyles and 200 IM in best times, has three more opportunities to pick up wins: the 100 free, 200 back, and mile.

With top seed Skyler Smith out of the women’s 200 breaststroke, the race for the top will be a little more open. The new top qualifier is Aliz Kalmar.

On the men’s side, Olympian Drew Kibler will race the 100 free from a non-circle seeded heat due to being entered with his long course best. He will look to have a rematch tonight with Brady Samuels, the Purdue swimmer who beat him in the 50 free and is the top yards seed.

Women’s 200 backstroke

American Record: 1:46.87 — Claire Curzan (2024)

U.S. Open Record: 1:46.87 — Claire Curzan (2024)

Championship Record: 1:49.18 — Missy Franklin (2012)

Top 8:

Rhyan White (WOLF) — 1:54.81 Sadie Buckley (NCAP) — 1:54.91 Norah Hay (UTAH) — 1:55.51 (T-4) Kennedi Dobson (EEX) — 1:55.70 (T-4) Alyssa Sagle (NCAP) — 1:55.70 Chloe Stepanek (TAMU) — 1:55.74 Tess Whineray (UN) — 1:56.81 Kennedy Gilbertson (IFLY) — 1:57.01

Securing the top two spots for the first session were the veteran and the youngster. Olympian Rhyan White cruised a 1:54.81 for the top spot while 15 year-old Sadie Buckley turned in a new best time of 1:54.91 for second, beating her 1:55.64 from last spring.

Not too far behind the leading duo was Utah senior Norah Hay. Last night’s 100 back champion Alyssa Sagle tied with last night’s 200 free champion Kennedi Dobson to round out the top five together.