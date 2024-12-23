Purdue Sprinter Brady Samuels Finding Success Training with Distance Group

2024 U.S. Open Championships
- December 4th -7th, 2023
- Greensboro, N.C
- Prelims: 9:00 am EST/ Finals 6:00 pm EST
- SCY (25 yards)
At the US Open in Greensboro, Purdue senior Brady Samuels had an excellent meet, winning the 50 (19.33) and 100 (42.27) free as well as the 100 fly (45.27). Samuels revealed that after having a lackluster season last year, he and his coaches decided to try something new – putting him in the distance group.