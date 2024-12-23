Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Purdue Sprinter Brady Samuels Finding Success Training with Distance Group

2024 U.S. Open Championships

At the US Open in Greensboro, Purdue senior Brady Samuels had an excellent meet, winning the 50 (19.33) and 100 (42.27) free as well as the 100 fly (45.27). Samuels revealed that after having a lackluster season last year, he and his coaches decided to try something new – putting him in the distance group.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!