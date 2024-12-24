14-Time Olympic Medalist Emma McKeon Named GQ Sportsperson of the Year

Emma McKeon, Australia’s most decorated Olympian, has another accolade to add to her long list of awards as she was announced as GQ’s Sportsperson of the Year. It’s not the only end-of-year honor she’s received as 2024 comes to a close, as she was recently named Icon of the Year at Marie Claire’s Women of the Year Awards.

McKeon, 30, originally announced her retirement from professional swimming at the end of the 2024 Paris Olympics and reaffirmed her intentions in November. “I’m definitely ready for the next part of my life,” she said.

“Thank you @gqaustralia for an incredible night ✨ Honoured to be named Sportsperson of the Year,” McKeon wrote in an Instagram post. Her award was presented by her partner, Australian swimmer and pop star Cody Simpson.

McKeon had what she described as “the hardest preparation [she’s] ever had,” leading into the Paris Olympics. Still, she qualified for her third-straight Olympics in the 100 butterfly and as a 4×100 freestyle relay member.

She helped Australia win gold on the first night of the Games in the women’s 4×100 freestyle relay. That medal moved her out of a tie with superstar Ian Thorpe as she became the Australian swimmer with the most Olympic golds in a career.

Coming into Paris, McKeon’s 11 Olympic medals already made her the winningest Australian Olympic athlete. She extended her hold on that title by adding three more medals at the 2024 Games, bringing her haul to 14 Olympic medals (six gold, three silver, five bronze). She and Katie Ledecky are tied on 14 for career Olympic medals; the two are ranked second behind Michael Phelps in the rankings of Olympic swimmers with the most total medals, though Ledecky has nine gold medals.

McKeon’s seven-medal haul from the Tokyo Olympics—including gold in the 50 and 100 freestyle relay—is the most ever by a female swimmer and equal most for a female athlete from any sport at a single Games.

During her speech, McKeon shared that she hopes this award encourages young people to chase their goals. “Swimming has taught me so much,” she said. “I’ve always had my doubts when I stood behind the blocks to race, but I’ve learned that the doubts can co-exist with knowing that you’re capable, and I’m so glad I learned that through swimming.”