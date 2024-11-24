Emma McKeon On Retirement, “I’m Definitely Ready For The Next Part Of My Life”

The most decorated Olympian in Australian history Emma McKeon has spoken about her retirement. McKeon origianlly announced her retirement at the conclusion of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

McKeon won 14 Olympic medals during her career, representing Australia at the 2016 Rio, 2020 Tokyo, and 2024 Paris Games. She notably won individual gold in the 50 and 100 freestyles in Tokyo.

McKeon said, “If I look back at that young person – I think I was 17 when I missed London – you couldn’t have told her that I was going to go on to do this. It’s just persisting, you have ups and you have downs. You just keep going along and you keep ticking the boxes. I can’t believe where I’m at right now and how I got here.”

“Leading in to Paris was definitely the hardest preparation I have had. I lost a lot of confidence in my swimming and felt a lot of pressure to back-up what I had done in Tokyo. But I’m proud of how I handled it and proud I could still step up for my team while feeling the self-doubt. But I’m definitely ready for the next part of my life, which I’m excited for. I don’t think I’ve had the time to reflect on everything yet.”

McKeon was coached by Michael Bohl, who is currently testing out retirement. Bohl spoke of McKeon saying, “She is a quiet achiever, hated any fuss, didn’t want any notoriety but she took great pride in representing her country and supporting her teammates.”

“Winning that 100 free in Tokyo was a standout for me … her first gold medal in Rio, how do I pick one outstanding moment? What Emma has done is unsurpassed, she set the standard for the world for so long and along the way never turned anyone away from an autograph or thought she was bigger than the team.”

CEO of Swimming Australia Rob Woodhouse furthered the praise of her win in the 100 freestyle in Tokyo, “From a personal point of view, watching her Tokyo campaign and in particular watching her win gold in the 100 freestyle was one of the greatest races I have ever watched but I have also loved watching her advocate for those coming up through the ranks.”

Swimming Australia’s head coach Rohan Taylor spoke of McKeon saying, “Emma is a fierce competitor and she pushed herself through so many challenges during her career – the 100 freestyle gold in Tokyo was one of her best performances but for me what stands out is her commitment to the team. In Tokyo she swam 50m free semi and then eight minutes later lined up for the 4×100 mixed medley relay.”

“Emma chose to do that … she said ‘I’ve got this’; she wanted to help the relay team and they won bronze. It was a clutch performance and there was no question of her wanting to save herself for the 50 free final the next day … which of course she won.”

McKeon earned the honors of representing Oceania at the 2024 Paris Olympic Closing Ceremony. She was on stage at the ceremony.