Queens Holds on to Lead on Both Sides After Day 3 of 2024 Fall Frenzy Invite

2024 Kellianne Nagy Fall Frenzy

Hosted by Queens University, Charlotte

November 21 – 24, 2024

Short Course

Results Available on Meet Mobile “2024 Kellianne Nagy Fall Frenzy”

Through the first three days of the Queens Fall Frenzy, the home team leads on both the men’s and women’s sides. On the men’s side, Queens holds a strong lead over Wingate with 698 points, while the Queens women lead Nova Southeastern with 564 points.

Queens – Recap

Day 2

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Day Two of the 2024 Kellianne Nagy Fall Frenzy hosted by Queens University of Charlotte at the Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center finished with both Queens squads atop of the leaderboard with convincing leads. Find the full results here.

Women’s Scores After Day 2

Queens 564 Nova Southeastern 455 Duquesne 452.5 Wingate 290 JMU 289 La Salle 275 UNC Asheville 225.5 Catawba 178 Emmanuel 130 Gardner-Webb 107 Florida Institute of Technology 95 UNC Pembroke 84 SCAD 68

Men’s Scores After Day 2

Queens 698 Wingate 481 Nova Southeastern 395.5 Catawba 280 La Salle 274.5 Florida Institute of Technology 251 Gardner-Webb 227 SCAD 203 Emmanuel 179

DAY TWO HIGHLIGHTS

UP NEXT

Next, the Royals head into Day Three of the Fall Frenzy at the Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center. Prelims will begin at 9:30 AM and finals will begin at 5:00 PM.

Day 3

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Day three of the Kellianne Nagy Fall Frenzy proved to be another successful outing for the Queens University of Charlotte swimming teams, as several Royals delivered standout performances, securing top-three finishes and setting themselves up for a strong finish in the finale tomorrow. Find the day’s full results here.

Women’s Scores After Day 3

Queens 974 Nova Southeastern 834 Duquesne 779 Wingate 553 La Salle 522 JMU 472 UNC Asheville 464 Catawba 262 Gardner-Webb 213 Florida Institute of Technology 211 Emmanuel 197 UNC Pembroke 138 SCAD 115

Men’s Scores After Day 3

Queens 1,390 Wingate 947 Nova Southeastern 675.5 Catawba 489 Florida Institute of Technology 453 Gardner-Webb 441 La Salle 440.5 SCAD 371 Emmanuel 249

DAY THREE HIGHLIGHTS

COMMENTS FROM DIRECTOR OF SWIMMING JEFF DUGDALE

“Both the men and women are feeding off of each other’s good swims and there’s lots of energy coming from the stands,” Dugdale said. “I’ve been loving how invested each swimmer is into their teammates.”

UP NEXT

Next, the Royals head into the final day of the Fall Frenzy at the Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center. Prelims will begin at 9:30 AM and finals will begin at 5:00 PM.

Duquesne – Recap

Day 2

Charlotte, N.C. – The Duquesne University swimming & diving team continued action at the Fall Frenzy Friday, hosted by Queens University at the Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center.

Through 12 events, the Dukes currently sit third with 452.5 points. The host, Queens leads with 564 points while Nova Southeastern sits second with 455 points. Wingate (290) and James Madison (289) round out the top five after day two.

Senior Orla Egan was the highlight for Duquesne on Friday, capturing the bronze in the 500-yard freestyle. The event was the third race of the day as Egan touched the wall at 4:55.42. Sophomore Lexi Sundgren and senior Kendra Joachim also competed in the race as Sundgren finished sixth with a time of 4:58.49 and Joachim touched the wall at 5:02.13 to be tabbed seventh. In the B Final, junior Aislinn Mooney ended with a time of 5.00.30 while Freshman Sierra Snow clocked in at 5:01.13.

Senior Haley Scholer competed in the 200-yard IM, registering a time of 2:02.80 to be tabbed fifth in the event. Junior Sydney Severini competed in the B Final, posting a final time of 2:04.22 as freshman Ashely Freel touched the wall at 2:06.37.

In the 50-yard freestyle, freshman Kaitlyn Connors finished in eighth place of the A Final with a time of 23.46. In the same event, junior Katie Simpson finished with a time of 23.85 in the C Final while Rae Howard carded 24.17.

The 400-yard medley relay team of Scholar, freshman Jess Burns , Freel, and Sundgren tallied a time of 3:45.42 to finish in sixth. Snow, Severini, Howard, and Egan touched the wall at 3:47.41 to be tabbed ninth in the same event.

The team of Connors, Burns, Howard, and Simpson kicked things off in the 200-yard freestyle by clocking in a finals time of 1:34.39 to finish eighth.

UP NEXT

The Dukes compete in day three of the Fall Frenzy on Saturday, Nov. 23, with the prelims beginning at 9:30 a.m. and the finals scheduled for 5:00 p.m. later that day.

Day 3

Charlotte, N.C. – The Duquesne University swimming & diving team battled in day three of the Fall Frenzy on Saturday, remaining in third place while competing inside the Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center.

The Dukes have totaled 779 points through 24 events as the host Queens remains in first with 974 points and Nova Southeastern in second with 834. Trailing Duquesne is Wingate who is tabbed fourth with 553 points and La Salle who rounds out the top five with 522 points.

The 100-yard butterfly kicked things off on Saturday, with senior Haley Scholer leading the way. She finished in sixth place with a finals time of 55:81. Sophomore Julia Sobun , junior Claudia Rzeznik , and freshman Rachel Howard also competed in the event in the consolation swims. Sobun finished 10th with a time of 55:74 while Rzeznik (55:93) and Howard (56.18) touched the wall in 12th and 14th place.

The Dukes featured five swimmers in the 100-yard backstroke, led by sophomore Abby Philipsen and freshman Ashley Freel . Philipsen clocked in a time of 56.42 to be tabbed sixth while Freel touched the wall at 57.13 to capture a seventh-place finish. In the consolation swims, freshman Sierra Snow tied for ninth with a final time of 56.48 while classmate Caitlin Horning improved her time from the prelims to the finals at 56.63. Junior Katie Simpson ended with a time of 57.76 in the event.

Sophomore Lexi Sundgren paced Duquesne in the 200-yard freestyle after finishing in seventh-place in the championship round. She recorded a time of 1:51.25 on Saturday. In the 100-yard breaststroke, freshman Jessica Burns secured the eighth-place spot after clocking in a time of 1:03.08 on the evening. In the consolation swims, junior Sydney Severini posted a time of 1:03.51 to finish 15th.

The 200-yard medley relay was the final event of the evening and the team of Scholer, Burns, Howard, and freshman Kaitlyn Connors touched the wall at 1.42.05 to finish in fifth. The second team of Snow, Severini, Sobun, and junior Katie Simpson registered a final time of 1:44.55 to be tabbed 11th.

UP NEXT

Duquesne wraps up the final day of the Fall Frenzy on Sunday, Nov. 24 with the prelims beginning at 9:30 a.m. while the finals are scheduled for 5:00 p.m.

Nova Southeastern – Recap

Day 2

CHARLOTTE, NC. – The Nova Southeastern Men’s and Women’s Swim teams continued competition at the Kellianne Nagy Fall Frenzy, hosted by Queens. After good performances on day two, the Women’s team moved up to second place, and the Men’s team stayed put in third place.

Day Two Results

Day Two Events:

200 Freestyle Relay

500 Freestyle

200 Individual Medley

50 Freestyle

400 Medley Relay

(Women’s)

The group of Zsofia Kurdi , Kristina Orban , Maria Goncalves , and Maya Esparza took second in the 200 free relay with a time of 1:31.41.

, , , and took second in the 200 free relay with a time of 1:31.41. Hailey Williams placed fifth in the 500 free with a time of 4:58.31.

placed fifth in the 500 free with a time of 4:58.31. In the 200 IM, May Lowy finished fourth with a time of 2:02.49.

finished fourth with a time of 2:02.49. With a time of 22.98, Esparza secured second in the 50 free.

In the 400 medley relay, the group of Goncalves, Hannah Montgomery , Lowy, and Kurdi placed fourth with a time of 3:45.08.

(Men’s)

Luca Alessandrini took fourth in the 500 free with a time of 4:27.50.

took fourth in the 500 free with a time of 4:27.50. With a time of 1:49.68, Joshua Parry finished fourth in the 200 IM.

Day 3

CHARLOTTE, NC. – On day three of the Kellianne Nagy Fall Frenzy, hosted by Queens, the Sharks Men’s and Women’s Swim teams had strong showings. Going into the final day of the frenzy, the Women’s team remains in second place, and the Men’s team remains in third place.

Day Three Results

Day Three Events:

100 Butterfly

400 Individual Medley

200 Freestyle

100 Breaststroke

100 Backstroke

200 Medley Relay

(Women’s)

May Lowy secured first place in the 400 IM with a time of 4:18.29.

secured first place in the 400 IM with a time of 4:18.29. With a time of 1:47.73, Kristina Orban took first in the 200 free. Coming in fifth was Emilia Ronningdal , with a time of 1:50.04.

took first in the 200 free. Coming in fifth was , with a time of 1:50.04. In the 100 breast, Claire Gass placed third with a time of 1:02.30. Behind her in fourth was Ronningdal, who finished with a time of 1:02.77. Then taking fifth with a time of 1:02.85 was Hannah Montgomery .

placed third with a time of 1:02.30. Behind her in fourth was Ronningdal, who finished with a time of 1:02.77. Then taking fifth with a time of 1:02.85 was . Maria Goncalves finished fourth in the 100 back with a time of 55.81.

finished fourth in the 100 back with a time of 55.81. The group of Goncalves, Montgomery, Orban, and Maya Esparza took second in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:41.36.

(Men’s)

Joshua Parry took fifth in the 100 fly with a time of 48.17.

took fifth in the 100 fly with a time of 48.17. In the 400 IM, Javier Colmenares finished third with a time of 3:58.10.

finished third with a time of 3:58.10. With a time of 49.61, Gavin Lindley placed fifth in the 100 back.

Florida Tech – Recap

Day 2

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Florida Tech men’s and women’s swimming team continued competition at the Fall Frenzy hosted by Queens University on Friday afternoon with Day Two.

Women’s 200 Free Relay:

The Panthers’ first relay performance of the day came in the 200 Free Relay with the group of Sonia Peters , Tori Whitbeck, Samantha Bullard and London Best taking 19th place with a time of 1:37.59 (Peters: 25.02, Whitbeck: 24.01, Bullard: 24.34, Best: 24.22).

Women’s 400 Medley Relay:

The Panthers’ best relay finish of the day would be in the 200 Free Relay with the quartet of Melissa Zucco , Rae Ann Dressel , Miranda Olhasso and Debora Xavier taking 12th place Final with a 3:49.00 finish. (Zucco: 56.73, Dressel: 1:02.78, Olhasso: 57.16, Xavier: 52.33).

The team of Peters, Sophia Sichtnik , Whitbeck and Maja Malarz took 20th by reaching the line at a combined time of 3:54.98 (Peters: 58.04, Sichtnik: 1:06.19, Whitbeck: 57.77, Malarz: 52.98)

Women’s 500 Free:

Kate Helminiak’s prelim time of 5:01.54 qualified her for the NCAA Championships in Indianapolis in March. She went on to place 16th in the final with a 5:07.41 finish.

Women’s Standings Day One:

Queens – 564 Nova Southeastern – 455 Duquesne – 452.5 Wingate – 290 James Madison – 289 La Salle – 275 UNC-Ashville – 225.5 Catawba – 178 Emmanuel (GA) – 130 Gardner-Webb – 107 Florida Tech – 95 UNC-Pembroke – 84 SCAD (GA) – 68

Men’s 200 Free Relay:

The men’s relay team’s best performance on Friday was in the 200 Free Relay, where the team of Adam Szczerba , Sebastian Washington , Josh McLean , and Dylan Ostolaza posted a combined time of 1:21.35 to earn a fifth place finish (Szczerba: 20.76, Washington: 1:39.93, McLean: 1:39.22, Ostolaza: 1:40.46).

The quartet of David Armstrong , Zachary Reese , George Jekov and Nathan Scott combined for a time of 1:23.20 that saw them finish in 11th place (Armstrong: 21.34, Reese: 20.79, Jekov: 20.50, Scott: 20.57).

Men’s 400 Medley Relay:

The Panthers took 10th place in the 400 Free Relay through the squad of Zachary Reese , Dan Kunin , Jay Jay Fonnotto and Efe Ongoren combining for a time of 3:19.80 (Reese: 49.06, Kunin: 56.66, Fonnotto: 48.96, Ongoren: 45.12).

The team of Ostolaza, Michael Panariello , Scott and Hajagos tallied a 3:23.93 time to finish in 14th (Ostolaza: 50.14, Washington: 59.87, McLean: 48.62, Hajagos: 45.30).

Men’s 500 Free:

Tech’s best result of the day overall would be in the 500 Free, where Efe Ongoren’s time of 4:24.16 didn’t just win him the race, it qualified him for the NCAA Championships in the event and also set a new school record time in the event, breaking the previous best of 4:27.72 that he set in the prelims. Before Friday’s action, Emanuele Rossi’s mark of 4:28.13 at the 2017 SSC Championships was the previous standard in the event.

Adam Szczerba also qualified for the NCAA Championships with his prelim time of 4:31.60.

Szczerba grabbed 13th place (4:34.05), followed by Akos Hajagos in 23rd (4:37.25) and Brayden Hohman in 25th (4:37.41).

Men’s 200 IM:

Dan Kunin was the Crimson and Gray’s first swimmer to the wall in the 200 IM with his time of 1:52.12 good for 14th place, while Connor Bryant took 23rd with a 1:54.04 finish.

Men’s 50 Free:

Ostolaza was Florida Tech’s lone competitor in the 50 Free finals, finishing with a time of 20.62.

Men’s Standings Day One:

Queens – 698 Wingate – 481 Nova Southeastern – 395.5 Catawba – 280 La Salle – 274.5 Florida Tech – 251 Gardner-Webb – 227 SCAD (GA) – 203 Emmanuel (GA) – 179

COACHES CORNER:

“The team did a great job in the finals session today,” said Head Coach Tony Marleneanu. “The relay teams were amazing; they showed great attitude and speed. The individuals swam just as well in the afternoon, I’m looking forward to the next two days of racing.”

Day 3

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Florida Tech men’s and women’s swimming team continued competition at the Fall Frenzy hosted by Queens University on Saturday afternoon with Day Three.

WOMEN’S EVENTS:

Women’s 200 Medley Relay:

The Panthers’ first relay performance of the day came in the 200 Medley Relay with the group of Melissa Zucco , Rae Ann Dressel , Christina Ramirez , and Debora Xavier taking 10th place with a time of 1:43.64 (Zucco: 26.81, Dressel: 27.90, Ramirez: 25.20, Xavier: 23.73).

The team of Sonia Peters , Sophia Sichtnik , Sam Bullard , and Kate Helminiak took 15th with a time of 1:45.88 (Peters: 27.17, Sichtnik: 29.28, Bullard: 25.71, Helminiak: 23.72).

Women’s 100 Butterfly:

Miranda Olhasso and Sam Bullard earned spots in the finals in the 100 Fly. Bullard finished in 23rd (57.12) and Olhasso finished in 31st (58.02).

Women’s 400 IM:

Two Panthers qualified for the finals in the 400 IM. Abby Briggs finished in 28th place with a time of 4:33.31. Kiery Ceely earned 31st with a time of 4:39.86.

Women’s 200 Freestyle:

Kate Helminiak set a season best in the 200 Free with a time of 1:52.15 which was good enough for an 11th place finish at the event and qualified her for the NCAA Championships in the Spring.

Women’s 100 Breaststroke:

Rae Ann Dressel took home ninth place in the 100 Breast with a time of 1:02.98, which tops her previous school record of 1:03.84 set on October 24, 2024, in a dual meet against Florida Southern. Her improved time still qualifies her for Nationals.

Women’s 100 Backstroke:

Two Panthers earned spots in the 100 Back to round out the individual events for the day. Melissa Zucco turned in an 11th place finish with a time of 56.80 while teammate Christina Ramirez finished in 21st with a time of 57.56.

Women’s Standings Day Three:

Queens – 974 Nova Southeastern – 834 Duquesne – 779 Wingate – 553 La Salle – 522 James Madison – 472 UNC-Ashville – 464 Catawba – 262 Gardner-Webb – 213 Florida Tech – 211 Emmanuel (GA) – 197 UNC-Pembroke – 138 SCAD (GA) – 115

MEN’S EVENTS:

Men’s 200 Medley Relay:

The men’s relay team’s best performancein the 200 Free Relay, came from the team of Zachary Reese , Dan Kunin , Nathan Scott , and Dylan Ostolaza who posted a combined time of 1:30.86 to earn a ninth place finish (Reese: 23.28, Kunin: 25.21, Scott: 22.19, Ostolaza: 20.18).

The quartet of Connor Bryant , Michael Panariello , Jay Jay Fonnotto , and Josh McLean combined for a time of 1:34.06 that saw them finish in 14th place (Bryant: 24.08, Panariello: 27.41, Fonnotto: 22.24, McLean: 20.33).

Men’s 100 Butterfly:

Three Panthers earned their way to the finals in the 100 Fly. Dan Kunin earned the highest position in 11th with a time of 49.03. Nathan Scott placed 21st (49.53) and Jay Jay Fonnotto finished in 23rd (50.06).

Men’s 400 IM:

Connor Bryant swam Tech’s best time of the day in the 400 IM with a time of 4:06.32 to earn a 20th place finish. Gaspard Thierry finished in 25th (4:13.62), just ahead of teammate Collin Meadows in 26th (4:13.76). Michael Panariello rounded out the Panthers in the finals with a time of 4:24.26 in 31st.

Men 200 Freestyle:

Tech’s best result of the day overall would be in the 200 Free, where Efe Ongoren’s time of 4:24.16 earned him a third-place finish, qualified him for the NCAA Championships in the event, and also set a new school record time in the event.

Akos Hajagos qualified for NCAAs in the prelims with a time of 1:39.85. He finished the finals in 15th with a time of 1:40.06.

Four more Panthers finished in the finals in the 200 Free, Adam Szczerba in 22nd (1:41.13), Josh McLean in 26th (1:40.96), George Jekov in 27th (1:41.19), and Sebastian Washington in 30th (1:42.05).

Men’s 100 Breaststroke:

Dan Kunin was Florida Tech’s lone competitor in the 100 Breast finals, finishing in 27th with a time of 57.16.

Men’s 100 Backstroke:

Seven Panthers earned a spot in the finals of the 100 Back. Zachary Reese earned the best time with a fourth-place finish at 49.16. Dylan Ostolaza also turned in a top 10 performance with a time of 49.85 to earn seventh place.

Jay Jay Fonnotto finished in 14th with a time of 51.31 followed by Connor Bryant in 21st (51.93), Slater Sabel in 24th (52.84), Gaspard Thierry in 27th (55.54), and Colin Goddard in 30th (55.86).

Men’s Standings Day One:

Queens – 1390 Wingate – 947 Nova Southeastern – 675.5 Catawba – 489 Florida Tech – 453 Gardner-Webb – 441 La Salle – 440.5 SCAD (GA) – 371 Emmanuel (GA) – 249

COACHES CORNER:

“The team did great on the day three,” said head coach Tony Marleneanu. “It is a great experience for us to swim against such fast competition. We were able to match that well and make quite a few finals. I am happy with our efforts, and I look forward to having a great final day.”

UP NEXT: Florida Tech will conclude the event with Day Four of the Fall Frenzy tomorrow, Nov. 24. The Panthers will be competing in the 200 Back, the 100 Free, the 200 Breast, the 200 Fly, and the 1650 Free preliminary rounds. The first event is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m., at the Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center in Charlotte, N.C.

UNC-Pembroke – Recap

Day 2

CHARLOTTE – The UNC Pembroke swimming team posted a pair of NCAA B Standard times to highlight action on the second day of the Fall Frenzy on Friday inside the Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center. .

The Braves currently sit in 12th place with a total of 84 points through 12 events.

Britta Schwengle finished 20th in the 500-yard Freestyle with an NCAA B Standard time of 5:02.96. Newcomer Fabiana Pesce finished 12th in the 50-yard Freestyle and broke the school record during the prelims with an NCAA B Standard time of 23.37. Pesce touched the wall in a time of 23.52 in the finals.

The Braves will resume action at the Fall Frenzy on Saturday.

Day 3

CHARLOTTE – Benedetta Pepe Pugliese logged an NCAA B Standard time in the 400-yard Individual Medley to keep the UNC Pembroke swimming in 12th place on the third day of the Fall Frenzy on Saturday inside the Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center.

The Braves have 138 points through 24 events.

Pepe Pugliese placed ninth in the 400-yard Individual Medley with an NCAA B Standard time of 4:24.58. Fabiana Pesce touched the wall in 29th place of the 100-yard Butterfly in a time of 57.30, while Britta Schwengle placed 25th in the 200-yard Freestyle. Ianna Gomez Veloz finished in 30th place in the 100-yard Breaststroke with a time of 1:06.36.

The 200-yard Medley Relay team of Katie Raleigh , Ianna Gomez Veloz , Fabiana Pesce , and Naekeisha Louis placed 14th in the event with a time of 1:45.85.

The Braves will close out action at the Fall Frenzy on Sunday.