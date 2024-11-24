Pennsylvania State Finalist Toby Herzog Commits To William & Mary For 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Toby Herzog from Ambler, Pennsylvania has announced his commitment to continue his academic and athletic careers at William & Mary beginning in fall 2025.

“I am ecstatic to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at William & Mary. Thank you to all of my coaches, teammates, and parents for your continuous support. Can’t wait for 2025! GO TRIBE! “

Herzog swims for Upper Dublin Aquatic Club and is in his senior year at Upper Dublin High School, botu out of Fort Washington, PA. This past March, he finished 4th in the 100 breast at the PIAA 3A State Championships swimming to a 55.63. He was slightly faster in prelims with a 55.46 which made him the 2nd seed heading into finals. His best time of a 55.35 from December 2023 notably would have finished 3rd.

In addition to his ‘A’ final appearance in the 100 breast, he also won the 200 IM, clocking a 1:53.43, a personal best time. He made huge strides in the event as a junior as he started his junior campaign with a best time of a 2:04.80.

Herzog’s best SCY times are:

100 breast: 55.35

200 breast: 2:02.18

200 IM: 1:53.43

The William & Mary men finished 5th out of 6 teams at the 2024 CAA Championships. The team was less than 100 points behind 4th place Drexel.

Based on his best times, Herzog has the potential to be an immediate impact upon his arrival. His best time in the 100 breast would have made the ‘B’ final. The team notably had 2 ‘A’ finalists in the event with Brock Rempe (54.00) and Logan McDonald (54.01) finishing 5th and 6th. Herzog’s best time in the 200 breast would also have made the ‘B’ final.

Herzog will arrive next fall as a member of the class of 2029 along with Leo O’Keefe (backstroke), Blaise VanSlyke (sprint free), and Aiden Grendysz (fly).

