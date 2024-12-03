How To Watch The 2024 U.S. Open

2024 U.S. Open
- December 4th -7th , 2023
- Greensboro, N.C.
- SCY (25 yards)
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheets (pre-scratch)
The 2024 U.S. Open kicks off a busy December for swim fans, who will be treated to a short-course yards U.S. Open, the 2024 Short Course Meters World Championships, and the Winter Juniors Championships in a two-week span.
The U.S. Open gets underway on Wednesday, Dec. 4. As the pre-scratch psych sheet showed, the smaller meet and the absence of major American stars headed for Budapest means there’s plenty of opportunity for the swimmers in Greensboro.
The many current and former NCAA swimmers at the U.S. Open will find the schedule familiar—with the meet in yards, organizers have opted to use the typical four-day college championship meet schedule. That means the first session, beginning at 4 pm EST, features timed finals of the 200 medley and 800 freestyle relays. The session will be available to stream on the USA Swimming Network.
Peacock streams live finals coverage in the U.S. on Thursday and Friday at 6 pm EST. Highlights air on Saturday at noon EST on CNBC and Sunday at noon EST on NBC.
The meet also streams on the USA Swimming Network, including the first night of finals at 4 pm EST. All other final sessions begin at 6 pm EST.
U.S. Open Event Schedule
All times in EST
Wednesday, Dec. 4
- 4 pm EST: Relay Timed Finals — USA Swimming Network
Events:
- 200 medley relay
- 800 freestyle relay
Thursday, Dec. 5
- 9:00 am EST: Prelims — USA Swimming Network
- 6:00 pm EST: Finals — Peacock
Events:
- 500 freestyle
- 200 IM
- 50 freestyle
- 200 medley relay
Friday, Dec. 6
- 9:00 am EST: Prelims — USA Swimming Network
- 6:00 pm EST: Finals — Peacock
Events:
- 400 IM
- 100 butterfly
- 200 freestyle
- 100 breaststroke
- 100 backstroke
- 200 freestyle relay
Saturday, Dec. 7
- 9:00 am EST: Prelims — USA Swimming Network
- 6:00 pm EST: Finals — USA Swimming Network
Events:
- 1650 freestyle (timed finals in separate distance session, fastest heat in finals)
- 200 backstroke
- 100 freestyle
- 200 breaststroke
- 200 butterfly
- 400 freestyle relay