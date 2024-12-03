Hunter Armstrong Withdraws From SC Worlds, Michael Andrew Adds To Event Lineup

2024 SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

After confirming Kate Douglass and Gretchen Walsh as the American team’s entrants in the women’s 100 IM at the upcoming Short Course World Championships on Monday, USA Swimming revealed further updates to its roster for the competition which will begin in less than two weeks in Budapest.

Hunter Armstrong, a two-time relay medalist at the 2022 Short Course Worlds, has withdrawn from the competition, leaving vacant spots in his two individual entries, the men’s 50 and 100 back.

Michael Andrew, originally only entered to swim the men’s 50 and 100 breast individually, is now entered in both the 50 back and 100 IM, giving him four individual events, the most of any male swimmer on the team.

USA Swimming is potentially looking at moving another swimmer already on the roster into the 100 back, but has not made an official move as of yet. The only swimmer currently entered in the event is Jack Aikins.

Updated U.S. Individual Entries For SC Worlds

Armstrong is coming off a busy year that included representing the U.S. at both the 2024 World Championships in February and then the Olympic Games in July. The 23-year-old won seven medals in Doha, including individual gold in the 100 back, and followed up with a pair of relay medals in Paris, including gold on the U.S. men’s 4×100 free relay.

At the 2022 Short Course Worlds in Melbourne, in addition to his two relay medals, Armstrong was a semi-finalist in the 50 back, tying for eighth in the semis before losing a swim-off for a spot in the final. He also placed 17th in the 100 back and 19th in the 100 free.

His withdrawal from the meet not only is a blow for the Americans in the men’s backstroke events, but also hurts the relays, with Armstrong being capable of contributing 50 and 100 free relay legs in addition to backstroke lead-offs.

Andrew has found plenty of success in the 100 IM in the past, winning the 2016 SC world title in the event and then claiming silver at the 2018 edition. In 2022, he qualified first out of the semis before taking fifth in the final.

On this year’s World Cup circuit, he placed eighth in Shanghai (52.66 in prelims) and sixth in Incheon (52.54).

Andrew has never raced the 50 back in SC World Championship competition, with his best time of 23.11 stemming from the 2018 World Cup stop in Singapore. This year on the World Cup, his fastest time came in at 23.58 (Shanghai).