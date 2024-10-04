Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Hunter Armstrong Returns to Train at Ohio State Toward LA2028 Olympics

Comments: 8

U.S. Olympian Hunter Armstrong is returning to Columbus, Ohio, to continue his training, and education, at Ohio State University under Buckeyes head coach Bill Dorenkott.

Ohio State is where Armstrong first rose to prominence as a collegiate swimmer from 2020 through 2022 after starting his college career at West Virginia. In 2022, he finished 5th in the 100 back at the NCAA Championships with the Buckeyes before turning pro and following his group coach Matt Bowe to Cal, where Bowe took a job as an associate head coach for one season.

Bowe would move on to become the head coach at Michigan before the 2023-2024 season, but Armstrong stayed in Berkeley to train with Dave Durden and arguably the best backstroke group in the world that includes names like Ryan Murphy, Destin Lasco, and Keaton Jones.

At the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials, Armstrong placed 2nd in the 100 back (behind his teammate Ryan Murphy) and 4th in the 100 free. He had an up-and-down performance at the Olympics, finishing just 11th in the 100 back individually but winning silver in the 400 medley relay and gold in the 400 free relay, splitting 46.75 on a rolling start in the latter in arguably the key leg for the American side.

Armstrong says that he is taking 25 credit hours in his last semester academically at Ohio State and interning as a coach.

“I learned so much in California and loved my time with their team and coaches, but when I made my move to California it was supposed to only be 2 years with Matt. I’m ready to start moving toward my life after swim which requires a degree, a house, and a family, which I couldn’t do in California,” Armstrong told SwimSwam.

Armstrong says he plans to finish his career training at Ohio State, and that while the plan is Los Angeles 2028, he hedged a bit on the uncertainty.

“I will be at Ohio State until the end of my career. I hope that means LA (2028 Olympic Games), but a lot can happen in 4 years. But I have shifted my focus from just swimming into setting up for my life after swimming.”

Armstrong is 23 and would be 27 by the time the 2028 U.S. Olympic Trials roll around.

While his degree is in Sport Industry, Armstrong says that’s not fully-reflective of his future career plans. His goal is to move into elementary education and work as a swim coach.

See last week’s full podcast interview with Armstrong below:

Audio also available on all of your favorite podcasting apps.

In This Story

8
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

8 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Khase Calisz
22 seconds ago

27 is an golden age for 50m sprinters. IF the Olympics Committee finally added the 50s events, this could be good opportunity for him for build muscle and top end speed when LA rolls around. I hope we heard news regarding this decision soon so all sprint athletes could have a plan of action to prepare. Also hope this could change Peaty’s mind

0
0
Reply
Khase Calisz
9 minutes ago

25 units one semester. That would be approximately 8 courses if the unit system at OSU is the same as elsewhere (divide by 3). That’s a lot… And he’s planning to intern… I didn’t watch the podcast but how will he plan to balance this with world champs preparation next year?

0
0
Reply
Khase Calisz
Reply to  Khase Calisz
4 minutes ago

Just checked: https://registrar.osu.edu/media/kjqfjcvw/course-offerings-bulletin-2024-2025-final.pdf

Yes the same unit system…

0
0
Reply
MIKE IN DALLAS
48 minutes ago

ELEMENTARY ED?
I ABSOLUTELY LOVE THAT!!!!!

6
0
Reply
LBSWIM
51 minutes ago

which requires a degree, a house, and a family, which I couldn’t do in California”. Anyone know if this is referring to it costing too much in CA or his specific degree is better suited at a school outside CA?

7
0
Reply
Grant Drukker
Reply to  LBSWIM
35 minutes ago

referring to the fact that the median housing price is 886k in California

Last edited 35 minutes ago by Grant Drukker
8
-1
Reply
LBSWIM
Reply to  Grant Drukker
2 minutes ago

Is this your guess or you know that’s his personal reason?

0
0
Reply
Breezeway
1 hour ago

Smart move. Good luck to Hunter

13
-2
Reply

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder/co-owner of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!