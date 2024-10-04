arena Swim of the Week: South African Simone Moll Hits 1:00.00 100 Breast In SCY Debut

Swim of the Week is brought to you by arena, a SwimSwam partner.

It was a successful NCAA debut for Miami Hurricanes freshman Simone Moll, as in her first day swimming short course yards, she became one of the fastest breaststrokers in program history.

Moll, a South African native, logged a time of 1:00.00 in the women’s 100 breaststroke during Miami’s dual with FIU last weekend, making her the fourth-fastest swimmer in school history and the fastest in the NCAA so far this season by a wide margin.

Moll only trails school record holder Tara Vovk (58.89), Zorry Mason (59.60) and Fia Johansson (59.81) in Miami’s all-time performers rankings, and it seems likely she’ll move her way up the ladder and challenge Vovk’s record later this season.

A native of Heidberg, South Africa, Moll committed to Miami last year with an impressive pedigree that included being a semi-finalist in the girls’ 50 and 100 breaststroke events at the 2023 World Junior Championships in Netanya.

The 19-year-old showed marked improvement during the 2024 long course season, setting lifetime bests of 31.06, 1:08.05 and 2:31.62 in the LCM 50, 100 and 200 breast, and has carried that momentum over into her debut NCAA season.

Through the first few weeks of the 2024-25 campaign, Moll ranks 1st in the 100 breast by more than two and a half seconds, with San Diego State’s Moa Bergdahl sitting 2nd at 1:02.64.

In addition to the 100 breast, Moll also put up the nation’s top time in the 200 breast (2:16.09), and added a 27.58 split on Miami’s 200 medley relay as they cruised to the meet win over FIU.

