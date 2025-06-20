arena Swim of the Week: Kamonchanok Kwanmuang Lowers Thai 200 Fly Record In 2:09.70

Swim of the Week is brought to you by arena, a SwimSwam partner.

Thai swimmer Kamonchanok Kwanmuang had a standout swim in the final of the women’s 200 butterfly this week at the French Elite Championships in Montpellier, becoming the first swimmer from her nation to break 2:10 in the event.

Kwanmuang was the runner-up in the final in a time of 2:09.70, lowering her own Thai Record of 2:10.68 set at the 2023 Asian Games.

The 20-year-old had previously been 2:11.46 in 2025, doing so at the Canet stop of the Mare Nostrum Tour in May, which put her in position to qualify for the 2025 World Championships as she was comfortably under the ‘B’ cut of 2:13.73. Her swim in France came within a half-second of the ‘A’ standard, which stands at 2:09.21.

Split Comparison

2023 Asian Games 2025 Mare Nostrum – Canet 2025 French Elite Champs 29.47 29.86 29.93 1:02.82 (33.35) 1:03.77 (33.91) 1:02.74 (32.81) 1:36.75 (33.93) 1:37.75 (33.98) 1:36.16 (33.42) 2:10.68 (33.93) 2:11.46 (33.71) 2:09.70 (33.54)

Kwanmuang now ranks 33rd in the world in 2025, and will have a chance to earn a second swim at the World Championships for the second straight year after 2:10.82 was the cut-off for a berth in the semi-finals at the 2024 Olympics.

Kwanmuang has represented Thailand at the last three World Aquatics Championships, earning a career-high 12th-place finish in the 200 fly at the 2024 Worlds in Doha. She also placed 17th in the 400 IM in 2022 and 20th in the 200 fly in 2023.

At the 2023 World Junior Championships, she placed 6th in both the 200 and 400 IM, 9th in the 200 fly, 12th in the 100 fly and 16th in the 200 free.

In addition to her runner-up finish in the 200 fly at the French Elite Championships, Kwanmuang also placed 2nd in the 400 IM (4:45.00), less than a second shy of her National Record of 4:44.04, and also topped the 200 IM ‘B’ final in 2:16.85, with her Thai Record sitting at 2:14.79.

