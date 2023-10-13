Miami Picks Up World Juniors Semi-Finalist Simoné Moll (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Simoné Moll has announced her verbal commitment to continue her academic and athletic career at the University of Miami in Florida. Moll is from Heidelberg, a town located in the Gauteng province of South Africa.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and swimming career at the University of Miami!! I’m so thankful to God for blessing me with this talent and to my family and coaches for supporting me along the way. I’m especially grateful for coach Andy and coach Zach for giving me this amazing opportunity. Go Canes!”

Moll is coming off of a busy summer. She represented South Africa internationally at the Commonwealth Youth Games in August, then went on to compete at the World Junior Championships a month later.

Highlighting her races at the Commonwealth Youth Games was the 50m breaststroke, where she recorded a 32.34 to take 2nd overall. She also logged top-8 finishes in the 100m and 200m breast, hitting times of 1:10.60 and 2:36.11, respectively.

At World Juniors, Moll moved on to the semi-finals in the 50m and 100m breast. She clocked a 31.89 in the 50 en route to a 14th-place finish, while in the 100 she lowered her personal best time down to 1:10.10 for 16th.

Top LCM Times:

50m breast – 31.66

100m breast – 1:10.10

200m breast – 2:36.11

The Miami Hurricanes finished 10th out of 12 teams at the 2023 Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Championships. It took a 1:02.28 in the 100 breast to advance to the C-final, while in the 200 breast a time of 2:15.51 made it back.

The 100 breaststroke was the stronger event for Miami between the two, as Tara Vovk came away with a 5th place finish overall (58.98). Also competing in finals was Zorry Mason, who logged a 59.99 to take 11th. Both graduated last spring, leaving a sprint breaststroke gap on the roster.

Joining Moll in Miami’s incoming class next fall is Carly Lahr, Alexandra Stern, Ashlyn Massey, and Marissa Inouye. So far, Moll is the only breaststroke specialist of the class.

