Miami Scores Commitment From Summer Jrs. Qualifier Carly Lahr (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Carly Lahr of Fairfax, Virginia, has announced her verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Miami in Florida next fall. Lahr is in her final year at Chantilly High School, and swims year-round with Nation’s Capital under coach Jessica Mack.

Lahr is a Summer Junior Nationals-level butterflier. This summer in Irvine, she placed as high as 34th in the 200m fly (2:18.42), while in the 100m fly she finished 90th (1:03.21), with both swims coming in just off her best times. Additionally, she time-trialed the 200m free, where she knocked nearly four seconds off her personal best time to record a 2:07.95.

Prior to Juniors, Lahr set a slew of personal best times at the Potomac Valley Senior Championships. She took 1st in the 200m fly with a 2:16.61, which marks a two second improvement from May. She also had a fantastic swim in the 100m fly, as she stopped the clock at 1:02.52 for 3rd overall.

Earlier in the season, Lahr represented her high school at the Virginia High School State Championships (6A). She advanced to finals in the 100 fly, where she posted a time of 56.02 to take 4th. A month later, she lowered her 100 fly time down to 55.86 in prelims at the NCSA Spring Championships.

Top SCY Times:

50 fly – 25.86

100 fly – 55.86

200 fly – 2:00.88

Miami finished 10th out of 12 teams at the 2023 ACC Championships. At last season’s conference meet, it took a time of 2:00.74 in prelims to advance to finals, putting Lahr right on the edge of scoring range with her current best time.

Aino Otava was the team’s lone scorer in the event, as she placed 22nd out of the C-final with a 2:00.36. Isabel Traba was few places outside of scoring range at 28th (2:01.70), while Evelyn Meggesto and Kaitlyn Bitting rounded out the team’s 200 flyers at 35th (2:04.61) and 36th (2:07.92), respectively. Of this group, Meggesto is the only one that will overlap with Lahr.

Lahr joins Alexandra Stern, Ashlyn Massey, Marissa Inouye, and Simone Moll in Miami’s incoming class next fall.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.