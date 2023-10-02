U.S. Open Qualifier Aubrey Hull Announces Commitment To Vanderbilt (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Aubrey Hull of Charlotte, North Carolina, has announced her verbal commitment to swim and study at Vanderbilt University. Hull, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, currently attends Ardrey Kell High School and will arrive in Nashville ahead of the 2024-2025 season.

“I am thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Vanderbilt University. Thank you to my family, friends and coaches for the endless support. I am so grateful for this opportunity and excited to join the Vandy family!! ANCHOR DOWN”



Hull trains and competes year-round with the Mecklenburg Swim Association. She specializes in backstroke events, and is a 2023 U.S. Open qualifier in the 100m backstroke. She dipped under the U.S. Open cut this summer at the Futures Championships in Ocala, where she took 6th overall with a 1:03.36 in prelims.

In the spring, Hull ended her short course season at the STAR Tar Heel States meet. She swept the backstroke events with times of 55.05 and 1:58.56, both marking new personal bests. She also won the 100 freestyle in 52.49, putting her just a few tenths shy of her personal best from the high school state meet.

Her highest finish at the North Carolina High School State Championships (4A) came in the 100 backstroke, where she hit a 55.40 in finals to secure 9th. In the 100 free, Hull placed 10th overall in a personal best of 52.19.

Top SCY Times:

50 free – 23.88

100 free – 52.19

100 back – 55.05

200 back – 1:58.56

Vanderbilt finished 12th out of 12 teams at the 2023 SEC Championships with a total of 169 points. The Commodores are led by head coach Jeremy Organ, who is now entering his 18th season in the role.

Hull’s current best times in the 100 and 200 backstroke would have made her the team’s top performer in those events last season. The 200 was the weaker of the two, with no one breaking the 2-minute barrier all season. In the 100, Hannah Weissman owned the top time at 55.15, while Gabriela Pierobon Mays was close behind at 55.34. Weissman is only a sophomore this season, and will overlap with Hull for two years.

Hull is the first public commitment for Vanderbilt’s incoming class of 2028 next fall.

