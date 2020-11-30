Enroll Now to Become Dryland Certified Today

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Until recently you could not become dryland certified. You were left with trying to piece together different strength & conditioning education and then try to relate it to swimming. Or worse yet, you’d have to take very outdated approaches that had been used in dryland for decades and then try to make it align with modern strength & conditioning principles.

Both methods won’t produce very effective results and will often leave you feeling frustrated.

 

And today is possibly the best day you could pick to enroll to become dryland certified.

That’s because RITTER is having our biggest promotion of the year, but it’s only for 24-hours, today, November 30th, Cyber Monday.

But there are only a few ways to know all the details about how to get the biggest discount and the most bonuses we’re giving away for FREE when you enroll TODAY to become SURGE Strength Dryland Certified.

Find out all about the Cyber Monday promotion and other special deals for enrolling to become SURGE Strength Dryland Certified (SSDC) by doing any or all of these:

1) Register for FREE in the SURGE Strength Academy 

2) Follow SURGE Strength’s Instagram Account

3) Subscribe to SURGE Strength’s Email Newsletter at the bottom of the homepage

 

If you missed the Cyber Monday deal, no worries, you should still pick one of the methods to be “in the know” with SURGE Strength.

Don’t put it off any longer. Dryland is more important than ever. And chances are you know dryland is one of your weakest areas as a coach.

 

Why You Should Become SSDC

 

If you’re still learning about SURGE Strength be sure to check out these resources:

 

 

SURGE Strength’s Mission for Dryland Training:

RAISING THE STANDARD IN DRYLAND TRAINING FOR SWIMMING

 

 

 

Here are a few of our favorite and most popular dryland training articles of late on SwimSwam:

 

Dryland Workouts for Specific Populations

 

 

Courtesy of SwimSwam’s exclusive dryland training partner, SURGE Strength.

SURGE Strength, a strength training brand created by Chris Ritter, CEO of RITTER Sports Performance, aims to build better athletes and faster swimmers through dryland programs, and coaching education.

About Chris Ritter

Chris Ritter

Swimming has always been a part of the life of Chris Ritter, founder of RITTER Sports Performance What Chris discovered after his swimming career, as he entered his swim coaching career was how important dryland training for swimmers can be. Chris has earned numerous strength and conditioning certifications, including: CSCS, NASM-PES, USAW …

