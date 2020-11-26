I’m Thankful for Becoming SURGE Strength Dryland Certified (SSDC)

Before this year, you weren’t able to become SURGE Strength Dryland Certified. It’s a relatively new dryland certification, in fact, the only dryland certification. But as the year comes to a close, it’s always nice to reflect on what you’re thankful for.

At RITTER we’ve never poured more into a single project or initiative as we have into the new SURGE Strength brand, including the SURGE Strength Dryland Certification.

It’s been rewarding work though. Because of all the wonderful and positive feedback we’ve received from coaches that have enrolled worldwide to become SURGE Strength Dryland Certified.

We want to say “Thank You” to all of those that enrolled, and are either on their way or have become SURGE Strength Dryland Certified.

Have you heard what people are saying about becoming SURGE Strength Dryland Certified? Are you ready to join them?

Here are just some of the coaches that have told us they’re thankful for becoming SURGE Strength Dryland Certified (SSDC):

“I’m CSCS certified and I’m still learning so much from the SSDC Course!”

I hold an MSc in Strength & Conditioning where I wrote all my assignments with a swim focus, I’m CSCS certified and am learning so much from the SURGE Strength Dryland Certification, I cannot recommend becoming SSDC highly enough to all my coaching colleagues globally. Thank you, Chris Ritter, for putting this together.

– Vicki

“I feel way more confident in my ability to program and implement dryland into my club program!”

A great course! Chris provides so much information about the underlying principles of dryland and how to apply them to build your own program. Lots of great resources to use moving forward. I feel way more confident in my ability to program and implement dryland into my club program!

– Alex

“Highly recommended!”

Chris has a great depth of knowledge which he clearly and effectively shares with all participants. Finishing the course I am confident that the foundation and building blocks he has provided will set me up to provide safe and effective dryland for the swimmers I coach, which will bring results where it counts, in the pool. Highly recommended.

– Sean

“Masterfully presents the principles of strength training for competitive swimming!”

Chris masterfully presents the principles of strength training for competitive swimming. In a simple, straightforward style, he provides a wealth of information you can learn today and begin implementing it tomorrow. I recommend this course to anyone who wants to build a comprehensive understanding of dryland programming for themselves and for their teams.

– Ann

“It was not until this training that I realized I was probably performing injustice to my athletes. I now have a firm understanding of how to perform the work correctly.”

I think all coaches that don’t have a physical education background should take this training. For years, I have been doing dryland with my swimmers, grabbing things offline, etc. It was not until this training that I realize I was probably performing injustice to my athletes. I now have a firm understanding of how to perform the work correctly. Thank you, SURGE Strength, for putting this together.

– Donald

A Must-Have!!!

This course is an absolute MUST HAVE for anyone running dryland for any level swim team. The most comprehensive coaches’ education program I’ve ever taken.

– Jason

GREAT Course!

There is no longer an excuse for unstructured dryland training. GREAT Course.

– Heiko

Even More SURGE Strength Dryland Certification Reviews

The SURGE Strength Dryland Certification program is a comprehensive step by step course on how to design an individualized elite level dryland program for all of your athletes.

– Eric

Chris Ritter demonstrates the importance of dryland as an essential ingredient to healthy and ever-improving swimmers. Finally, the SSDC approach breaks down dryland training into usable tools that time-constrained coaches can effectively employ to make their swimmers stronger and more athletic while balancing the demands of swimming. By completing this certification coaches can accelerate their learning and immediately apply it to make their program better.

– James

Highly suggested for both Swim coaches and Sports performance professionals. The SSDC provides a succinct way to produce effective dryland programming by combining swim anatomy with strength training principles.

– Jon

More informative and applicable for swimming specific strength training. After completing other certifications to expand my knowledge of strength training, this one gave me more information and resources directly related to swimming that others did not. Like increasing the ratios on the hinge and pull!) Many other resources left me wondering how I adapt this to swimming, so I loved this.

– Sarah

The SURGE Strength Dryland Certification is very good. Before this, we didn’t have a connection between dryland and the pool. Now I have a much better understanding. This is the best course I’ve taken on this topic, it’s very simple but helpful.

– Fabio

