Become Dryland Certified: SSDC Enrollment is Now Open

What You’ll Learn By Becoming SSDC:

Organizing and running effective dryland sessions regardless of age, ability or equipment

Preventing injuries in both dryland and swimming by focusing on the most important variables that cause injury

Processes for creating a season plan and writing dryland workouts

How to compliment dryland routines based on the type of training being done in the water

What the different categories and progressions for exercises

How any exercise can be tailored to a swimmer’s abilities

Mobility and flexibility programs and how to include them into your dryland program

Equipment to buy, especially the best value and return on your investment

How to use the assessment and testing results to better individualize training for each swimmer

The SURGE Strength Dryland Certification is an on-demand, self-paced, video-based learning experience that is delivered, consumed, and tested 100% online. The curriculum outline for the SURGE Strength Dryland Certification is as follows:

#1 Dryland Overview

#2 Movements & Exercises

#3 Principles of Strength & Conditioning

#4 Periodization

#5 Assessment & Testing

#6 Creating a Dryland Program

#7 Training Specificity

#8 Equipment

