World Champion Cameron McEvoy Heads To Queensland Prep Meet

2023 QUEENSLAND LC PREPARATION MEET #1

Saturday, October 7th & Sunday, October 8th

Brisbane Aquatic Centre

LCM (5om)

Entries

Several high-profile Australian swimmers will be diving in this weekend at the 2023 Queensland Long Course Preparation Meet. The two-day affair is headed to the Brisbane Aquatic Centre and offers a quality racing opportunity for athletes prior to this December’s Queensland Championships.

Newly-minted world champion Cameron McEvoy will be representing his Sommerville House Aquatics Club at the event, entered in his sole specialty of the men’s 50m free.

29-year-old McEvoy is coming from a statement-making performance in Fukuoka where he crushed his fastest 50m freestyle ever, producing a time of 21.06 for gold. The swim rendered McEvoy the 4th-fastest man of all time in the event.

Joining McEvoy this weekend will be former World Record holder Zac Stubblety-Cook.

24-year-old ZSC of Chandler is bypassing his signature 200m breast and instead will take on the 50m and 100m breaststroke races. ZSC owns lifetime bests of 27.94 and 59.51, respectively.

Additional swimmers on which to keep an eye at this competition include World Championships silver medalist in the women’s 200m fly Elizabeth Dekkers, versatile 19-year-old Ella Ramsay and 2018 Commonwealth Games medalist Laura Taylor.