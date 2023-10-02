Pennsylvania HS State Finalist Mark Cattron Sends Verbal To St. Bonaventure (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Mark Cattron has announced his verbal commitment to further his education and swimming career at Saint Bonaventure University, beginning next fall with the 2024-2025 season. Cattron hails from Sharon, Pennsylvania, where he attends Sharon High School.

“I’m super excited to announce my commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at St. Bonaventure University. Thanks to everyone who made it possible! Go Bonnie’s🐺🐺”

Cattron is a freestyle specialist, with range from the 50 free up to the 200. This spring at the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) State Championship (2A), Cattron earned 6th in the 200 freestyle in a personal best time of 1:41.15, which is nearly a second faster than where he was a year before.

His other individual event at the state meet was the 100 freestyle, which he also made finals in. He ended up finishing 9th overall with a 47.22 in finals, putting him just a few tenths shy of his personal best that he set at the district meet just a few weeks prior to state.

Top SCY Times:

50 free – 22.17

100 free – 47.05

200 free – 1:41.15

St. Bonaventure, located in New York, is a Division I program that competes in the Atlantic-10 Conference. Under the direction of head coach Mike Smiechowski, the Bonnies finished 6th out of 8 teams at the 2023 A-10 Championships.

Cattron’s personal best time in the 200 freestyle is less than a second shy of what it took to advance to finals at last season’s meet. The team’s top finisher in the event was Max Murray, who posted a best time of 1:38.75 for 8th. Also scoring was Tomas Botero, who finished 12th out of the B-final with a 1:40.16. Neither will still be on campus when Cattron arrives next year.

Cattron joins Connor Peck, Quinn Borchers, and Will Parker in St. Bonaventure’s incoming class next fall. Parker is a breaststroker, Peck focuses on distance events, and Borchers swims a little bit of everything.

