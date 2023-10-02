Gabi Albiero Puts Up Early NCAA #1 Time in the 50 Free in Louisville Win Over Xavier

Louisville Cardinals vs. Xavier Musketeers

September 29, 2023

Ralph Wright Natatorium, Louisville, Kentucky

Short Course Yards (25 yards), Dual Meet

Team Scores Women: #3 Louisville 189-Xavier 69 (exhibition aided) Men: #16 Louisville 193-Xavier 66 (exhibition aided)



ACC powerhouse kicked off their 2023-2024 season on Friday with a dual meet against in-state opponents Xavier, with the Cardinals winning both meets. Louisville exhibitioned non-winning swimmers late in the meet, which impacted the final scores.

The meet featured a nation-leading time in the women’s 50 free from Louisville 5th year Gabi Albiero as the Cardinals chase a best-ever NCAA Championship finish in March.

Women’s Recap

Top Swims:

Gabi Albiero, Louisville, 50 free – 22.42

Gabi Albiero, Louisville, 100 fly – 53.58

Christina Regenauer, Louisville, 50 free – 22.91

The Cardinals sprint crew, which finished 3rd at NCAAs last year in both the 200 and 400 free relays, got off to a hot start to their season on Friday. Albiero swam 22.42 to win the 50 free and Christiana Regeneauer was 2nd in 22.91. They now rank #1 and #6 nationally this season. Only the Alabama women (Cadence Vincent, 22.85 & Jada Scott 22.86) have a duo both ranked higher than 6th in bona fide NCAA competition so far this season.

Albiero, a US National Teamer, was 3rd in the 50 free, 2nd in the 100 free, and 5th in the 100 fly at last year’s NCAA Championships. Her father, Arthur Albiero, is Louisville’s head coach.

The Cardinals’ duo saw a lot of action together on Saturday. They also finished 1-2 later in the meet in the 100 fly; Albiero won in an NCAA #2 53.58, while Regenauer swam 54.61.

Louisville split their relays, though. Albiero’s “B” squad won the 200 medley in 1:41.80, including her 21.97 split on the anchor leg. Regenauer split 23.82 on the butterfly leg of her runner-up “C” relay.

They split again at the end with Albiero leading off the “A” relay in 49.84, as they won the race in 3:24.43, and Regenauer splitting 52.09 to lead off the “B” relay.

Other Highlights for the Louisville women:

Junior Kim Herkle, who redshirted last season after battling injuries as a sophomore, won all three of her individual events. She swam 1:02.22 in the 100 breast, 2:13.24 in the 200 breast, and 2:02.91 in the 200 IM. Her one head-to-head matchup with sophomore teammate Cecilia Viberg , the incumbent leader of the breaststroke group, was in the 100 breast, with Herkle winning by 2.5 seconds ahead of Viberg’s 1:04.76.

, the incumbent leader of the breaststroke group, was in the 100 breast, with Herkle winning by 2.5 seconds ahead of Viberg’s 1:04.76. Freshman Lucy Mehraban, the program’s top freshman recruit, won the 100 free in 50.32 and the 200 free in 1:50.78. She also split 22.68 on a 200 medley relay anchor. Her high school bests were 49.39 and 1:49.50, so she’s already knocking on the door of those swims to open her season.

While the scoring was dominated by Louisville, the Xavier women had some highlights and breakthroughs as well.

Sophomore Olivia Oyster didn’t hit any best times as a freshman at Xavier, but still proved to be one of the program’s key contributors last year – and on year two, seems to be settling into her collegiate career. On Friday, she swam 23.98 in the 50 free and 52.82 in the 100 free, placing 5th and 3rd, respectively. At the same meet last year, she swam 24.32 and 53.03, so she’s well ahead of schedule.

Oyster scored 54 points at the Big East Championships last year individually as Xavier finished 4th out of 7 teams.

Versatile senior Kali Fischer, another of the team’s key contributors, placed 3rd in the 200 free (1:52.95) and 200 IM (2:10.66) on Friday. She was a top 6 finisher in both events at last year’s Big East Championship meet, though she did start her 2022-2023 campaign off faster.

Men’s Recap

Top Swims:

Ilia Sibirtsev, 1000 free – 9:10.34

ilia Sibirtsev, 500 free – 4:26.76

Murillo Sartori, 200 free – 1:36.36

Gustavo Saldo, 500 free – 4:31.16

The Louisville men are not as deep as they have been in past years, but a veteran international core lead them into the 2023-2024 season on Friday in the distance freestyle events.

Ilia Sibirtsev, a 5th year from Russia, won both the 500 free (4:26.76) and 1000 free (9:10.34) on Friday. Those times are significantly faster than he was at this meet last season, where he swam 4:31.26 and 9:17.52, respectively. Throughout his Louisville career, he has made huge jumps over the summer – starting each season much faster than he did the year before, and in each of those seasons, the early-year gains were reflected in end-of-season improvements as well.

Brazilian junior Murilo Sartori, meanwhile, won the 100 free in 44.26 and the 200 free in 1:36.36. An NCAA individual qualifier last season, but an All-American the year before as a freshman, the Cardinals will rely on him this year to bounce back to his rookie form where he was 8th nationally in the 200 free. The early signs are positive – he was 1.3 seconds better in the 100 free and 1.6 seconds faster in the 200 free than he was in his 2022 season opener.

The Xavier men, meanwhile, are in rebuilding mode after six-time individual Big East Champion Andrew Martin transferred to use his 5th year of eligibility at Northwestern.

Sophomore Aiden Leamer was the highlight of Friday’s meet. He finished 2nd in the 200 fly, which was the team’s best finish of the day (if we ignore exhibition declarations).

That swim follows a summer that saw him drop a second-and-a-half in the long course 200 fly. He was the Big East runner-up in that event last season (1:46.33), though he’s in the same class as the champion Michael Klimaszewski from Seton Hall, so that’s shaping up to be a big four year rivalry in the conference.

Press Releases

Courtesy: Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams won every event to sweep visiting Xavier in the opening meet of the season Friday evening at the Ralph Wright Natatorium. The Cardinal men won 193-66 and the women prevailed 189-69.

Louisville was led by multiple winners Paige Kuwata and Ilia Sibirtsev, who swept the distance events, freshman Lucy Mehraban and Murilo Sartori both won the 100 and 200 free. Gabi Albiero won the 50 free the 100 fly and was a part of the 200 medley and 400 free relay teams. Diver Else Praasterink swept both the 1M and 3M diving events with NCAA Zone cut scores. Kim Herkle won the 200 IM, the 200 breast and the 200 medley and 400 free relay teams.

In the 200 medley relay, the Louisville women swept the top three spots. The B-relay of Rye Ulett, Kim Herkle, Karoline Barrett and Gabi Albiero turned in the winning time of 1:41.80. The C-team of Ally Boynton, Adry Kasemets, Christiana Regenauer and Lucy Mehraban went 1:43.83. In exhibition, Abby Hay, Ella Welch, Fernanda Celidonio and Bianca Costea turned in a 1:43.91.

In the men’s 200 medley relay, Louisville turned in the top four times. The A-relay team of Dalton Lowe (23.33), Luke Shourds (24.66), Mateo Miceli (21.79) and Caleb Duncan (19.71) combined for a 1:29.49. The B-relay team of Charlie Crush, Denis Petrashov, Aidan Paro and Matias Santiso went 1:30.81 for second.

Paige Kuwata won the women’s 1000 freestyle, posting a time of 10:11.49 and Maddie Luther was second in 10:20.44. For the men’s 1000 freestyle, Louisville’s Ilia Sibirtsev beat the field by 20 plus seconds with a 9:10.34. Transfer Tyler Watson was second in 9:30.13 and John Bossler was third in 9:42.29 for the Cards.

The Cardinals swept the top two spots in the 200 free when freshman Lucy Mehraban went 1:50.78 to get to the wall first. Tristen Ulett was second in 1:51.16. For the men’s 200 freestyle, Murilo Sartori was into the wall first with a time of 1:36.36 just ahead of Guy Brooks, who went 1:38.65. Denis Loktev was third in 1:39.84.

In the 100 backstroke, Paige Hetrick went 54.93 for the win. Rye Ulett was second in 56.05 and Ally Boynton was third in 57.54. The Cardinal men took the top four spots in their 100 back, led by Dalton Lowe’s 48.96. Jackson Millard was second in 49.55 followed by Charlie Crush (50.31) and Kasper Johnsen’s exhibition swim of 51.92.

Kim Herkle was first in the 100 breaststroke with a 1:02.22 with Cecilia Viberg touching second in 1:04.76. Fernanda Celidonio was fourth with a 1:04.93 for the Cards. In the men’s 100 breaststroke was Denis Petrashov put up a 56.68 for the winning time and Aidan Kreiley was second in 57.64 and freshman Grant Gooding was third in 57.80.

In the 200 butterfly, Abby Hay stopped the clock with the winning time of 2:02.59 just edging Madie Hall’s 2:02.60 for second. Jordan Durocher was third with a 2:04.96. Gustavo Saldo won the 200 butterfly with a time of 1:48.22. Mateo Miceli was third for the Cardinals with a time of 1:50.85 and Aidan Paro was fourth with a time of 1:52.43.

Gabi Albiero put up an NCAA B-cut time of 22.42 in the 50 free. Christiana Regenauer was second in 22.91 and Karoline Barrett was third in 23.69. Ella Welch was fourth in exhibition with a time of 23.81. For the men in the 50 freestyle, Matias Santiso put up the winning time of 20.27. Caleb Duncan was second in 20.46 and Vlad Dubinin was third in 20.49.

In the 100 freestyle, Lucy Mehraban touched first with a 50.32 with Paige Hetrick right behind her in second with a 51.66. For the men in the 100 freestyle, Murilo Sartori stopped the clock with the winning time of 44.26 just ahead of Matias Santiso’s 44.42. Vlad Dubinin was third in 45.30.

In the 200 backstroke, Rye Ulett picked up her second win with a time of 2:00.47. Jordan Durocher was second in 2:02.32 and Ally Boynton was third in 2:03.27. Jackson Millard won the men’s 200 back with a time of 1:47.69, almost five seconds ahead of the field. Drew Collins was second in 1:52.10 and Mateo Miceli was third in 1:55.76.

In the women’s 200 breaststroke, Kim Herkle got an NCAA B-cut with a time of 2:13.24 for the win. Madie Hall was second in 2:19.88 and Abby Hay was third in 2:20.48. For the men’s 200 breaststroke, Denis Petrashov got his second win with a time of 2:04.23. Aidan Kreiley was third in 2:07.43 and Tommy Bried was fourth in 2:08.31.

Paige Kuwata made it a distance sweep with her win in the 500 freestyle when she turned in a 4:59.33, more than 16 seconds ahead of the first Xavier swimmer. Maddie Luther went 5:03.88 and Summer Cardwell went 5:04.11 in exhibition to put up the second and third fastest times in the race. Ilia Sibiritsev followed suit with his distance sweep with his winning time of 4:26.76. Gustavo Saldo was second in 4:31.16 and Denis Loktev was third in 4:34.78 while swimming exhibition.

Gabi Albiero notched her third win of the day with the B-cut time of 53.58 in the 100 butterfly. In exhibition Christiana Regenauer put up the third fastest time of 54.61 and Karoline Barrett was third in 56.64 and Ella Welch was fourth in 57.52. Dalton Lowe took top honors in the men’s 100 butterfly with a 48.29. In exhibition, Mateo Miceli was the other swimmer under 50 with a 49.60 followed by Charlie Crush’s 50.28.

Kim Herkle won the 200 IM with a time of 2:02.91. Madie Hall had a 2:04.47, Rye Ulett went 2:05.76 just ahead of Fernanda Celidonio’s 2:05.96. For the men, Jackson Millard won the 200 IM with a time of 1:50.81. In exhibition, Drew Collins turned in the second fastest time of 1:54.66 just out-touching Aidan Paro’s 1:54.74.

In the 400 free relay, the foursome of Gabi Albiero (49.84), Karoline Barrett (51.86), Tristen Ulett (51.16 and Madie Hall (51.57) put up the winning time of 3:24.43. For the men, Murilo Sartori (44.67), Dalton Lowe (44.54) Charlie Crush (47.22) and Caleb Duncan (45.95) posted a 3:02.38 for the win.

Courtesy: Xavier

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Xavier men’s and women’s swimming opened up the dual portion of the 2023-24 schedule on Friday afternoon at Louisville, taking part in 14 races on both the men’s and women’s at the Ralph Wright Natatorium.

Next up, Xavier will host an Alumni Meet at Heidt Family Champions Center on October 7, set to begin at 10:00 a.m. Following the Alumni Meet, Xavier will travel to the Akron Invite, held at Ocasek Natatorium on October 13-14.