North Carolina HS State Finalist Chris Aristondo Opts To Stay In-State With UNCW

Chris Aristondo has announced his verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of North Carolina Wilmington next fall. Aristondo’s decision keeps him in-state, as he’s from Pineville, North Carolina, where he attends South Mecklenburg High School.

“The reason for my commitment was due to the incredible staff and team of UNCW. Bobby truly made me feel at home and understand also the side of my story of how much college means to me and my family for me being a first gen in the U.S. Bobby also made me feel like home truly felt like not only a coach but a friend and a mentor”

Aristondo, who swims with the Aquatic Team Of Mecklenburg, will bring versatility to Wilmington. He’s hit Futures cuts in every stroke besides breaststroke, as well as in both IM events.

This summer, Aristondo closed out his long course season at the North Carolina Senior Championships. Among his top swims was the 200m backstroke, where he logged a personal best time of 2:14.18 to take 6th overall. He was also a top-8 finisher in the 200m IM (2:13.07), also recording a new personal best.

He hit a slew of short course personal best times in the spring, with many being done at the BRSL Championships. Highlighting his meet was the 400 IM, where he knocked off nearly 6 seconds to win the event in 3:58.94. He made it a sweep of the IM events, as he also took the 200 in 1:50.45.

Top SCY Times:

100 free – 45.72

200 free – 1:42.73

100 back – 50.47

200 back – 1:48.83

200 IM – 1:50.45

400 IM – 3:58.94

The Seahawks swept the CAA Championship titles this past spring, with the men scoring a total of 890 points. The team is currently led by head coach and alumni Bobby Guntoro, who is now in his 3rd season at the helm of the program.

Leading the 400 IMers last season was Aidan Duffy, who decisively won the event at conference with a 3:50.68. So far this season, freshman William Carrico owns the top time at 3:59.84.

Joining Aristondo in UNCW’s incoming class next fall is Ian Frazer and Christian Losh, both of whom are also North Carolina natives.

