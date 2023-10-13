Distance Specialist Danielle Gleason Sends Verbal To Mizzou For 2024-25

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Danielle Gleason of Phoenix, Arizona, has announced her verbal commitment to further her education and swimming career at the University of Missouri. Gleason, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, is currently a senior at Shadow Mountain High School.

“I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at the University of Missouri! Thank you to family, friends, and coaches for helping me throughout this process. Go Tigers!”

Gleason trains year-round with Phoenix Swim Club, with her event focus being distance freestyle. She had a strong showing at Summer Junior Nationals in Irvine, highlighted by her 7th-place finish in the 1500m freestyle (16:48.85). In addition to the 1500, she also dropped time in the 800m free (8:41.45) and 200m fly (2:17.26), finishing 18th and 24th, respectively.

Prior to Juniors, Gleason also hit a personal best in the 400m freestyle. At the Boise Speedo Sectionals, she dropped four seconds to win the event in 4:20.31.

Many of Gleason’s best times on the short course side of things were set last December at Winter Juniors. She knocked off 16 seconds in the 1650 to record a 16:25.63 en route to 6th, while in the 500 she took off a second to post a 4:50.66 to take 19th.

Top SCY Times:

500 free – 4:50.66

1000 free – 9:59.57

1650 free – 16:25.63

200 fly – 2:01.45

Under the direction of head coach Andrew Grevers, the Mizzou women finished 11th out of 12 teams at the 2023 SEC Championships. Gleason is poised to make an immediate impact for the Tigers at the conference level, as her personal best time in the 1650 would have scored at 23rd in this year’s meet.

Mizzou had no scorers in the 1650 this past season. Jane Smith was closest at 26th with a 16:36.71, while Macy Rink took 34th at 16:51.79. Neither will still be on campus next fall, making Gleason’s arrival timely as Mizzou looks to rebuild the distance group.

Gleason joins Ella Hansen, Avery Stein, Maeve DeYoung, Katie Gresik, and Katie Kuehn in Mizzou’s incoming class next fall. Gresik is the only other swimmer in the class who leans towards the longer events.

