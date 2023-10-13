Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Pan-Am Games: Some Facts and Figures

The last of this year’s big international meets (at least domestically for the U.S.) is nearly upon us, with the 2023 Pan American Games set to kick off on October 20 in Santiago, Chile. Swimming will start on the 21st and run through the 25th, while open-water swimming will be contested on the 29th. 

In preparation for the Games, SwimSwam has gathered some numbers and tidbits to highlight both important and interesting information about these and past Games, as they are just a week away from starting. 

General 2023 Information 

  • 8,000: number of athletes expected across both the Pan-Am and Para-Pan Am Games
  • 425: number of medaling events
  • 41: number of countries
  • 39: number of sporting events contested 
  • 19: number of editions of the Pan Am Games 
  • 8: number of times the Games have been held in South America
  • 1: These Games mark the first time that Chile will be the host 

A Look at the Past: The 2019 Pan Ams

  • 114: number of medals awarded across pool and open-water swimming
  • 45: number of medals won by the USA in swimming, leading the medal table (293 across all sports)
  • 33: number of swimming medals won by runner-up Brazil
  • 5: number of swimmers who represented the US in Lima that then made their first Olympic team in 2021
  • 5: number of Games Records broken in Lima in 2019
    • Annie Lazor (USA) – W 200 Breast – 2:21.40
    • Will Licon (USA) –  M 200 Breast – 2:07.62
    • Brazil – M 4×100 Free Relay – 3:12.61
    • Brazil – M 4×200 Free Relay – 7:10.66
    • USA – M 4×100 Medley Relay – 3:30.25

Swimming Facts

