Pan-Am Games: Some Facts and Figures

The last of this year’s big international meets (at least domestically for the U.S.) is nearly upon us, with the 2023 Pan American Games set to kick off on October 20 in Santiago, Chile. Swimming will start on the 21st and run through the 25th, while open-water swimming will be contested on the 29th.

In preparation for the Games, SwimSwam has gathered some numbers and tidbits to highlight both important and interesting information about these and past Games, as they are just a week away from starting.

General 2023 Information

8,000 : number of athletes expected across both the Pan-Am and Para-Pan Am Games

425 : number of medaling events

41 : number of countries

39 : number of sporting events contested

19 : number of editions of the Pan Am Games

8 : number of times the Games have been held in South America

1: These Games mark the first time that Chile will be the host

A Look at the Past: The 2019 Pan Ams

114 : number of medals awarded across pool and open-water swimming

45 : number of medals won by the USA in swimming, leading the medal table (293 across all sports)

33 : number of swimming medals won by runner-up Brazil

5 : number of swimmers who represented the US in Lima that then made their first Olympic team in 2021 Phoebe Bacon , Drew Kibler , Nic Fink , Annie Lazor , Alex Walsh

5 : number of Games Records broken in Lima in 2019 Annie Lazor (USA) – W 200 Breast – 2:21.40 Will Licon (USA) – M 200 Breast – 2:07.62 (USA) – M 200 Breast – 2:07.62 Brazil – M 4×100 Free Relay – 3:12.61 Brazil – M 4×200 Free Relay – 7:10.66 USA – M 4×100 Medley Relay – 3:30.25



Swimming Facts