USA Women Defeat Chile 35-0 To Open Water Polo Play At 2023 Pan American Games

Courtesy: USA Water Polo

Santiago, Chile – October 30 – The USA Women’s National Team opened play at the 2023 Pan American Games in strong fashion with a 35-0 win over host Chile earlier today. Maggie Steffens and Jenna Flynn each scored five goals in the win that saw every Team USA field player find the cage at least once. Ashleigh Johnson and Amanda Longan split time in net combining for 10 saves. Team USA returns to play tomorrow against Puerto Rico at 8:30am et/5:30am pt. Live streaming was not available for today’s match but may return tomorrow at PanAmSportsChannel.org. Click here for more information on USA Water Polo at the Pan American Games.

Team USA silenced a high-energy home crowd with twelve goals in the opening period to take full control of the match. They turned that into a 20-0 lead at halftime before closing things out in the second half. Molly Cahill guided Team USA to the win, with Head Coach Adam Krikorian out due to illness. Team USA went 5/5 on power plays and 2/3 on penalty shots while Chile went 0/7 on the player advantage with no penalty shots attempted.

Scoring – Scoresheet

USA 35 (12, 8, 8, 7) M. Steffens 5, J. Flynn 5, R. Fattal 4, T. Prentice 4, R. Neushul 4, A. Johnson 3, J. Roemer 3, E. Ausmus 3, J. Raney 2, K. Gilchrist 1, B. Weber 1

CHI 0 (0, 0, 0, 0)

Saves – USA – A. Johnson 5, A. Longan 5

6×5 – USA – 5/5 – CHI – 0/7

Penalties – USA – 2/3 – CHI – 0/0