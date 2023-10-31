14 Campbell McKean Hands Verbal Commitment to USC for 2025-26

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Bend, Oregon’s Campbell McKean has announced his intention to swim and study at the University of Southern California beginning in the 2025-26 school year.

“I’m stoked to announce that I will be pursuing my academic and swimming career as a Trojan at the University of Southern California! Huge thank you to my coaches, teammates, family, and the USC staff for giving me this amazing opportunity and making it an easy decision! Fight On✌️🔴🟡”

McKean is a highly versatile talent with the second-best 100/200 fly combination in the cohort. We ranked him 14th on our Way Too Early list of top boys recruits from the high school class of 2025. This is the first SwimSwam-ranked recruit in four years for the USC men.

A junior at Bend’s Caldera High School, McKean swims year-round with Bend Swim Club. He was the state champion in the 200 IM (1:52.44) and 100 back (51.01) at the 2023 OSAA 5A State Championships as a sophomore last season. A month later he competed at Federal Way Sectionals and dropped gobs of time in all his events. That includes 19.2 seconds in the 400 IM, 4.5 seconds in the 200 back, 4.2 seconds in the 200 free, 3.6 seconds in the 200 IM, 2.8 seconds in the 200 fly, 1.3 seconds in the 100 back, and just over 1 second in the 100 fly. He also swam freestyle relay splits of 20.70/44.98 (his best flat-start times are 21.60 and 47.10) on the 200/400 free relays and fly splits of 22.22/48.85 on the medley relays. Moreover, he won the 200 IM, was runner-up in the 100 fly, and placed 3rd in the 200 fly/400 IM, 4th in the 200 back, and 6th in the 100 back.

McKean wrapped up long course season with another big meet. At Junior Nationals in Irvine, he clocked PBs in the 100 back (58.32), 100 fly (54.33), 200 fly (2:03.58), 200 IM (2:04.44), and 400 IM (4:33.97), with year-over-year improvements of 8.4 seconds in the 200 IM, 18 in the 200 fly, 2.3 in the 100 fly, and 1.1 in the 100 back. He finaled in the 100 fly (7th) and 200 IM (14th).

Best SCY times:

100 fly – 48.00

200 fly – 1:46.89

200 IM – 1:46.77

400 IM – 3:52.13

100 back – 49.12

200 back – 1:47.32

200 free – 1:39.85

With its new additions, the Big Ten will be much more competitive when McKean begins his USC career, but to give some context, it took 49.12/1:49.07 in butterfly, 1:46.83/3:52.04 in IM, and 48.84/1:46.43 in backstroke to score at the 2023 conference championships.

