Ohio State Nabs Canadian National Teamer Jordi Vilchez for 2024-25

Jordi Vilchez from Barrie, Ontario, signed a National Letter of Intent to swim and study at The Ohio State University beginning next fall. Vilchez graduated with honors from high school in 2023; he will be 19 when he suits up for the Buckeyes next fall.

“Beyond blessed to finally announce that I will be moving forward in my academic and athletic career at The Ohio State University. I’d love to thank the Barrie Trojans, coach Endi, OSU coaching staff, and of course my family for helping me get to this point in my career. If you dream big, you’ll achieve big… GO BUCKEYES 🔴⚪️”

The Buckeyes have developed quite a pipeline from Ontario; sophomores Tristan Jankovics and Alex Axon grad student Ruslan Gaziev all hail from the Canadian province.

Vilchez trains with Barrie Trojan Swim Club and specializes in IM, with strong breast, fly, and free events, as well. He won the 400 IM last month at the Canadian Open in Toronto, also placing 3rd in the 200 IM, 5th in the 200 free, 7th in the 100 fly, and 12th in the 200 fly. A month prior, at the 2024 Eastern Canadian Championships, he notched PBs in the LCM 400 free, 50 back, 100 back, and 50 fly, and took home gold medals in the 400 free, 50 back, and 200/400 IM.

Vilchez won the 200/400 IM and was runner-up in the 400 free at last summer’s Canadian Championships and World Championship Trials, booking his ticket to Junior World Championships in September. There, he competed in the 400/800 free and 200/400 IM.

Best LCM times (converted):

200 IM – 2:03.70 (1:48.55)

400 IM – 4:25.36 (3:53.29)

200 free – 1:50.89 (1:37.01)

400 free – 3:55.89 (4:24.30)

800 free – 8:14.68 (9:14.26)

100 free – 51.12 (44.61)

200 fly – 2:02.08 (1:47.45)

100 fly – 55.11 (48.38)

Vilchez, whose parents immigrated to Canada when he was young (“so we didn’t really know anything about the American college” system), enjoys watching other sports like football and basketball. He is a mountain biking and camping enthusiast and loves being outdoors.

He will suit up with Matthew Klinge, Dominic Roberto, Luke Vickers, and Reid Caswell in Columbus next fall.

