Ohio State Adds Winter Juniors Qualifier Reid Caswell for 2024-25

Reid Caswell from Columbus, Ohio, has announced his intention to swim and study for the hometown team, The Ohio State University, beginning next fall.

“Blessed to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at The Ohio State University. Thank you to my coaches, teammates, family and friends for all their support. Go Bucks!🌰”

Caswell, a 6’6″ senior who swims for Upper Arlington HS and the Upper Arlington Swim Club in Columbus, specializes mainly in freestyle. His sweet spot is in the 100-200-500 range. At the 2023 OHSAA Division I State Championships last February, Caswell placed 5th in the 500 free (4:34.97) and 7th in the 200 free (1:41.22). He earned PBs in the 100 free (46.28 relay leadoff), 200 free (1:39.16 in prelims), and 500 free (4:34.97). A couple of months into his senior season, he is way ahead of where he was last year. In December, he won the 500 free (4:40.35) and was runner-up in the 200 free (1:41.62) at Ned Reeb Invitational. At the same meet in December 2022, he went 4:48.67 and 1:43.83 in the respective events.

Also in December, Caswell competed at Winter Juniors East. He lowered his PB in the 100 free to 45.74, and clocked near-PBs of 1:39.66 and 4:38.42 in the 200/500.

He had a very successful long course season last summer, culminating in PBs in the 100 free (53.29), 200 free (1:55.41), and 400 free (4:07.96) at San Antonio Futures. He placed 7th in the 400, 12th in the 200, and 20th in the 100.

Caswell will join the Buckeyes’ class of 2028 with Matthew Klinge, Dominic Roberto, and Luke Vickers next fall.

Best SCY times:

500 free – 4:34.97

200 free – 1:39.16

100 free – 45.74

