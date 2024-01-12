Swims You Might Have Missed On Day 2 Of The 2024 Pro Swim Series – Knoxville

2024 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

Day 2 of the Pro Swim Series – Knoxville featured the 100 free, 100 breast, 200 fly, and 400 free. Here are some swims you may have missed amidst tonight’s action.

Virginia’s Alex Walsh switched up her typical event lineup to take on the 100 freestyle today. She was entered on a yards time (48.46), then clocked a 55.01 to qualify for the A-final. Tonight she got her hand on the wall 6th at 54.55, which marks a new personal best by over a second. It appears that the last time Walsh officially competed in the event was in 2021.

Carson Foster is another name that we typically don’t see in the 100 free. Foster was 6th this evening with a 49.51, however, clocked a 49.35 in prelims this morning. His performance takes about a tenth off his previous best time in the event (49.43), which was set back in 2019.

Ella Nelson from Virginia had a fantastic showing in the 100 breaststroke today. This morning she set a personal best time by about half a second to qualify for the A-final (1:08.49), then took off another hundredth tonight to finish 8th (1:08.48). Nelson’s previous best time stood at 1:09.08, which she posted only a few months ago at the Tennessee Invitational.

On the men’s side of the 100 breast, 18-year-old Joshua Chen dipped below his personal best time en route to a 3rd place finish. The Harvard commit, stopped the clock at 1:00.67, which is 0.03 quicker than he was when he won the World Junior Championship title in September.

Laker Swimming’s Addison Reese hit a personal best time in the A-final of the 200 fly. Reese, a Florida recruit, got her hand on the wall 7th in 2:13.74, which is half a second under her previous best set at the U.S. Open in December. It’s also significantly faster than where she was at around this same time last season, which was 2:16.69 in February.

Reese’s club teammate Ryan Erisman, a Cal commit, also notched a new personal best in the 200 fly. Erisman put together a phenomenal back half (1:02.55) to run down Jack Dahlgren and capture the B-final in 2:00.64, taking over a second off his best time in the process.

Erisman’s younger sister, Rylee Erisman, threw down a big swim in the 400 free. The 14-year-old entered the meet with a best time of 4:22.57, then logged a 4:20.47 to qualify for the B-final. This evening, she knocked off an additional four seconds to record a 4:16.69 for 10th. She now 50th all-time in the event for girls’ 13-14 age group.

Matthew Marsteiner highlighted the men’s 400 freestyle with an outside smoke to win the B-final from lane one. The NC State recruit clocked a 3:57.97, taking him over three seconds under his prelims time. Marsteiner’s personal best stands at 3:55.26 from Junior Nationals this past August.