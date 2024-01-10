2024 Pro Swim Series – Knoxville: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2024 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

The live stream for this meet will be located on the USA Swimming Network, and you can catch the action here.

The 2024 Knoxville Pro Swim Series will kick off this evening with a short session, just featuring the men’s and women’s 1500 freestyle. The 1500s will be contested as timed finals, which will be swum fastest to slowest, alternating heats of women and men.

World record holder Katie Ledecky enters the women’s event as the top seed, with her 15:26.27 winning time from the World Championships this past year sitting her more than a full minute ahead of the field. 21-year-old Tennessee swimmer Aly Breslin will swim out of lane 5, as she is entered in 16:34.64.

The men’s race will feature American record holder Bobby Finke, who won the silver medal at the Fukuoka World Championships this past year. Finke won this event here in Knoxville a year ago, where he stopped the clock in 15:06.53. Kentucky’s Levi Sandidge is ranked second (15:09.75), while Chip Wheelie Shoyat (15:18.87) is seeded third.

Action will continue through Saturday, with preliminary heats of the 100 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, 200 butterfly, and 400 freestyle set to commence at 9am (EST) tomorrow.

WOMEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE — TIMED FINALS

MEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE – TIMED FINALS