Todd DeSorbo’s 2 Favorite Winter Training Sets

While at the 2024 Knoxville Pro Swim, SwimSwam caught up with 2024 Women’s Swimming Olympic coach Todd DeSorbo, who shared his 2 favorite sets to give his athletes during winter training.

8×50 @ 8:00, Fins + Paddles, ALL OUT (LCM) 4x (13×25 Kick @ :30 ALL OUT, 3:00 rest, 75 Free ALL OUT)

Contrary to many swim coaches during winter training who want to bury their athletes with heavy workloads, UVA head coach Todd Desorbo wants to continue the work that his athletes have been doing up to that point. That way, his goal is when the athletes come out of winter training, they are swimming FAST.