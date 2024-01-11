2024 Pro Swim Series – Knoxville: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2024 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

WATCH THE LIVE STREAM ON THE USA SWIMMING NETWORK OR ON YOUTUBE (COURTESY OF USA SWIMMING):

The first full finals session of the 2024 Knoxville Pro Swim Series will feature four events: the 100 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, 200 butterfly, and 400 freestyle.

Throwing their name into contention in the first two events is Kate Douglass. In her first season as a pro-swimmer, the UVA product nabbed lane 5 in both the 100 free and 100 breast. In the 100, Douglass faces stiff competition as the 100 free is loaded with depth. Just .08 ahead of her this morning was fellow UVA product, Gretchen Walsh. Also joining the fray is American Record holder Simone Manuel as well as Abbey Weitzeil and Gretchen’s sister Alex Walsh.

In the 100 breast, Douglass will look to make up nearly a second difference over the top seed, Ireland’s Mona McSharry (who swims for the University of Tennessee). Joining Douglass in the double is Alex Walsh, who will swim out of lane 7 in both 100s tonight. The two American representatives in the 100 at Worlds, Lilly King and Lydia Jacoby, are lurking in wait as the 3rd and 4th seeds, respectively, and will look to move up the podium.

The 200 fly see the Texas trio of Dakota Luther, Kelly Pash, and Emma Sticklen attempt to take on the 2023 Female World Junior Swimmer of the Year, Summer McIntosh. The Canadian representing Sarasota Sharks has over 3.5 seconds faster than Luther this morning. Of note, also swimming a double this evening is Torri Huske, who, in addition to swimming in the A-Final of the 100 free, is the top seed in the 200 fly B-Final, swimming a 2:15.27 this morning.

The final event on the Women’s side, the 400 Free, sees, unsurprisingly, Katie Ledecky as the top seed. Her time of 4:07.50 this morning is just under a second faster than Paige Madden‘s time of 4:08.41. Joining the pair as the only other swimmer under 4:10 this morning was Jillian Cox, whose time of 4:09.84 is over 5 seconds faster than her swims at the US Open this past December.

The men’s side sees one of the US’s breakout stars from Worlds, Jack Alexy in lane 4, posting a speedy 48.28. You can read more about that prelim swim here. Joining Alexy in the A-final are training partners Brooks Curry and Destin Lasco, as well as fellow Worlds swimmer Matt King.

The 100 breast sees a mix of veterans and newcomers as Michael Andrew will look to hold off the likes of Nic Fink and Noah Nichols as well as teenager Joshua Chen. Andrew’s time this morning of 1:00.14 was over a second clear of the 2nd seed Nichols’ 1:01.32. The B-Final also shows some familiar names, such as Cody Miller, Will Licon, and Charlie Swanson, doing battle and trying to post times that put them into contention for the Olympic Trials finals.

Austrian Native and Tennessee swimmer Martin Espernberger takes the middle lane in the 200 fly, swimming a 1:57.70 this morning. The only other swimmers sub-2 were Trenton Julian and Luca Urlando, who will look to pass the Austrian and take the win. Taking 4th at Worlds and the 6th seed tonight is UVA-commit Thomas Heilman.

The 400 free sees another Austrian in Lane 4 as Felix Auboeck will look to hold off Florida training partners Kieran Smith and Bobby Finke. Looking to spoil the Gator pair is Cal swimmer Lucas Henveaux, who sits as the #2 seed behind Auboeck.

Thursday Finals Heat Sheet

WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – Finals

World Record: 51.71 – Sarah Sjostrom (2017)

American Record: 52.04 – Simone Manuel (2019)

(2019) Pro Swim Series Record: 53.12 – Sarah Sjostrom (2016)

US Open Record: 52.54 – Simone Manuel (2018)

MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – Finals

World Record: 46.86 – David Popovici (2022)

American Record: 46.96 – Caeleb Dressel (2019)

Pro Swim Series Record: 48.00 – Nathan Adrian (2016)

US Open Record: 47.39 – Caeleb Dressel / Ryan Held

WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – Finals

World Record: 1:04.13 – Lilly King (2017)

(2017) American Record: 1:04.13 – Lilly King (2017)

(2017) Pro Swim Series Record: 1:05.32 – Lilly King (2021)

(2021) US Open Record: 1:04.45 – Jessica Hardy (2009)

Top 8:

MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – Finals

World Record: 56.88 – Adam Peaty (2019)

American Record: 58.14 – Michael Andrew (2021)

(2021) Pro Swim Series Record: 58.58 – Adam Peaty (2017)

US Open Record: 58.14 – Michael Andrew (2021)

WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – Finals

World Record: 2:01.81 – Zige Liu (2009)

American Record: 2:03.87 – Regan Smith (2023)

Pro Swim Series Record: 2:05.05 – Summer McIntosh (2023)

(2023) US Open Record: 2:03.87 – Regan Smith (2023)

MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – Finals

World Record: 1:50.34 – Kristof Milak (2022)

American Record: 1:51.51 – Michael Phelps (2009)

Pro Swim Series Record: 1:53.84 – Luca Urlando (2019)

(2019) US Open Record: 1:52.20 – Michael Phelps (2008)

WOMEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – Finals

World Record: 3:55.38 – Ariarne Titmus (2023)

American Record: 3:56.46 – Katie Ledecky (2016)

(2016) Pro Swim Series Record: 3:57.94 – Katie Ledecky (2018)

(2018) US Open Record: 3:57.94 – Katie Ledecky (2018)

MEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – Finals