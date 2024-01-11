Former Parkersburg Sharks Head Coach Indicted On Sexual Abuse Charges

A former club coach in Parkersburg, West Virginia has been formally charged with sexual abuse and sexual assault.

David Adams, who previously worked as the head coach of the Parkersburg Sharks, was indicted on 20 charges on Thursday.

Authorities report that Adams, 36, engaged in the sexual assault and sexual abuse of three females under the age of 12 at the Parkersburg YMCA between October 2018 and July 2022.

Adams’ charges include two counts of sexual assault in the first degree, nine counts of sexual abuse by a person in a position of trust, and nine counts of sexual abuse in the first degree.

Adams was arraigned in June 2023 and was still the Parkersburg Sharks head coach at the time.

He was given a temporary suspension by the US Center for SafeSport on the same day as his arraignment, and his status was updated to “ineligible” in August. He is also listed as permanently eligible by USA Swimming.