How To Watch the Top-25 NCAA Division I Teams: 1/11-1/16

College dual meets are back in full force this week. Despite the busy schedule, only a handful of SwimSwam’s top-25 teams will be racing in the dual meet setting this weekend. 

Meets to keep an eye on this week include the in-state battle between Virginia Tech and Virginia, as well as the tri-meet between Georgia, Florida State, and Vanderbilt. 

Below is a list of livestream links (if available) and how to find live results to keep up with the top-25 teams who are competing this weekend. If we missed any, please provide a link in the comments below. 

A full list of Division I meets going on this weekend can be found here.

Rankings are listed men/women.

#16/#1 Virginia vs. #12/#21 Virginia Tech

  • January 13, 12pm (ET)
  • Men and women
  • Results

#19/#19 Alabama vs. HM/– Kentucky

  • January 12-13, 10am/5pm/9am (ET)
  • Men and women
  • Results: Meet Mobile

#9/#13 Georgia vs. #20/#25 Florida State vs. Vanderbilt (W)

  • January 13, 11am (ET)
  • Men and women
  • Results: Meet Mobile

#10/#18 Texas A&M vs. TCU

  • January 12 (W) & 13 (M), 2pm & 1pm (CT)
  • Men and women
  • Results: Meet Mobile

#8 Stanford vs. Pacific

  • January 12, 12pm (PT)
  • Men only
  • Watch
  • Results: Meet Mobile

HM/#24 Purdue vs. HM/– Mizzou vs. Illinois (W)

  • January 13, 11am (ET)
  • Men and women 
  • Results

#23/– Arizona vs. Grand Canyon

  • January 12, 2pm (MT)
  • Men and women
  • Results: Meet Mobile

#15/#8 USC vs. UC San Diego vs. Utah

  • January 12, 2pm (PT)
  • Men and women
  • Watch
  • Results: Meet Mobile

#13/– Notre Dame vs. –/HM Princeton vs. Navy

  • January 12-13, 5pm & 11am (ET)
  • Men and women
  • Results: Meet Mobile

0
