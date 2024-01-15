Jack Alexy on Balancing ‘Overnight’ Success with Chasing Olympic Goals

2024 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

January 10-13, 2024

Knoxville, Tennessee

LCM (50 meters)

Start Times All Prelims: 9am (EST) Thurs-Sat Finals: 6pm (EST)

Meet Central

Psych Sheets

Live Results

Jack Alexy asserted himself on the sprinting stage this summer, winning silver medals in the 50 and 100 free at the 2023 World Championships. Moving into the Olympic year, Alexy is trying to take confidence from his performances in Fukuoka while still staying hungry for more, knowing the Olympic Trials can be a pressure cooker to perform at.