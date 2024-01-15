Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Jack Alexy on Balancing ‘Overnight’ Success with Chasing Olympic Goals

2024 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

Jack Alexy asserted himself on the sprinting stage this summer, winning silver medals in the 50 and 100 free at the 2023 World Championships. Moving into the Olympic year, Alexy is trying to take confidence from his performances in Fukuoka while still staying hungry for more, knowing the Olympic Trials can be a pressure cooker to perform at.

5
Moving Mark
26 minutes ago

Here is the thing.. Dressel goes out as being USA top sprinter and then we have no one else? So a mid 48 will blow our minds. 47 high now wont even be close to medaling at a championship meet. Our relays are smoked too

Moving Mark
Reply to  Moving Mark
24 minutes ago

We have Carson foster swimming in the A final of the 100 free? He is a 400 im and 500 free guy Common now

Facts
Reply to  Moving Mark
19 seconds ago

Damn Foster catching a stray. He’s still a top 4 200 freestyler in the country so it wouldn’t be too surprising for him to make an A final in the 100 at a Pro swim series. With your logic it would be even more concerning that Lily King made a 400 IM A final

Coleman Hodges
Author
Reply to  Moving Mark
12 minutes ago

Alexy went 47.3 this summer… and 3 of the 4 guys who got a bronze medal on the relay were rookies. I’d say USA is fine

Knotty Buoy
36 minutes ago

Alexy: he’s poised, articulate, well-groomed, and he’s got a smart head on his shoulders!

Sounds like he’s got a very good plan for the next 8 months — and he’s going to work that plan.

