Jack Alexy on Balancing ‘Overnight’ Success with Chasing Olympic Goals

2024 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE
- January 10-13, 2024
- Knoxville, Tennessee
- LCM (50 meters)
- Start Times
- All Prelims: 9am (EST)
- Thurs-Sat Finals: 6pm (EST)
Jack Alexy asserted himself on the sprinting stage this summer, winning silver medals in the 50 and 100 free at the 2023 World Championships. Moving into the Olympic year, Alexy is trying to take confidence from his performances in Fukuoka while still staying hungry for more, knowing the Olympic Trials can be a pressure cooker to perform at.
Here is the thing.. Dressel goes out as being USA top sprinter and then we have no one else? So a mid 48 will blow our minds. 47 high now wont even be close to medaling at a championship meet. Our relays are smoked too
We have Carson foster swimming in the A final of the 100 free? He is a 400 im and 500 free guy Common now
Damn Foster catching a stray. He’s still a top 4 200 freestyler in the country so it wouldn’t be too surprising for him to make an A final in the 100 at a Pro swim series. With your logic it would be even more concerning that Lily King made a 400 IM A final
Alexy went 47.3 this summer… and 3 of the 4 guys who got a bronze medal on the relay were rookies. I’d say USA is fine
Alexy: he’s poised, articulate, well-groomed, and he’s got a smart head on his shoulders!
Sounds like he’s got a very good plan for the next 8 months — and he’s going to work that plan.