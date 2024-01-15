Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Tess Cieplucha on Winning 400 IM in Knoxville: “2024, so far, is off to a good start”

2024 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

Swimming on her home turf, Canadian Olympian and world champion Tess Cieplucha claimed a decisive win in the 400 IM at the Knoxville Pro Swim, clocking a 4:41 over the likes of Katie Ledecky and Lilly King. The former Volunteer was quite pleased with the result, hoping it would spearhead her swims to come at the Doha World Champs in February.

