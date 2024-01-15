Temple, Williamson, Stubblety-Cook Now Entered In South Aussie States

2024 SOUTH AUSTRALIA STATE OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

January 19th – January 21st

SA Aquatic & Leisure Center

LCM (50m)

We gave a glimpse into the stacked lineups headed to South Australia for the State Open Championships which begin on Friday but now a handful of additions have been made to the 3-day meet’s entries.

Matt Temple, Sam Williamson, Tamsin Cook, Mitch Larkin and Zac Stubblety-Cook now look to join the party at SA Aquatic & Leisure Center.

24-year-old Temple is scheduled to take on a hefty program of events including the 100m fly, 200m fly, 50m free, 100m free and 200m free. He’ll clash with Marion teammate Kyle Chalmers the shorter distances of free and fly.

It was just last month when Olympic finalist Temple ripped a new Australian and Oceanian Record in the 100m fly. While competing on the final day of action at the Japan Open, Temple scorched a lifetime best of 50.25 to become the 6th-fastest performer of all time in the event.

25-year-old Cook is also entered in an array of events including the women’s 200m free, 400m free, 200m fly and 400m IM. A two-time Olympic medalist, Cook took a hiatus after missing the 2018 Commonwealth Games team, returning to racing in late 2020.

As for Williamson, Larkin and ZSC, the trio are sticking to their respective bread-and-butter races. Williamson is entered in the 50m and 100m breast while Larkin looks to top the men’s 100m back field. ZSC is entered in just the 200m breast occurring on the final day of competition.