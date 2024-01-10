Chalmers Entered In 800 Free Once Again For South Aussie States

2024 SOUTH AUSTRALIA STATE OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

January 19th – January 21st

SA Aquatic & Leisure Center

LCM (50m)

The 2024 South Australia State Open Championships are set to begin on January 19th, marking Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers‘ first races of the year.

Representing Marion, 25-year-old Chalmers is entered in the men’s 50m/100m free, 50m/100m fly and 800m free events.

Although the latter distance race is outside the sprint star’s wheelhouse, this is the second consecutive State Championships where he’s added the event to his lineup. Last year he collected silver in a time of 8:22.93 while eventual multi-medalist in Fukuoka Sam Short grabbed the gold in 8:00.93. Short is not entered in the meet this time around, nor is Chalmers’ Marion teammate Matt Temple, for that matter

However, both Campbell sisters appear among the entrants to add superstar power, with Cate Campbell listed in the 50m/100m free while sister Bronte Campbell is expected to take on the 50m back in addition to that same pair of sprints.

More Aussies on which to keep an eye include Olivia Wunsch, Tara Kinder, Marcus Da Silva and Isabella Boyd.

While nations to the tune of Japan have sent squads to this meet in this past, the 2024 edition sees a smaller sprinkling of international athletes. Norway’s backstroker Ingeborg Loeyning is set to compete, as is Germany’s Josha Salchow.

South Africa’s Roland Schoeman also looks to be in South Australia for this competition. The 43-year-old will challenge Chalmers in both the 50m free and 50m fly events next week as a stop along his quest to vie for a spot on the RSA Olympic roster.