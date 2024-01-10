Ray Looze Provides Update On Ahmed Hafnaoui: “We Wish Him Nothing But Success”

The Indiana men will not have the world’s best distance freestyler at their disposal this season.

IU head coach Ray Looze recently provided SwimSwam with an update on the status of Ahmed Hafnaoui, confirming that the Tunisian superstar will not compete for the Hoosiers this season.

“We’re really proud of what we accomplished with him last year,” Looze said. “We wish him nothing but success in the future. I mean that.”

Hafnaoui started competing with Indiana in the NCAA in the fall of 2023, one year after he arrived in Bloomington.

The Tokyo Olympic champion in the men’s 400 freestyle, Hafnaoui was expected to begin collegiate competition in 2022-23, but was ruled a partial qualifier academically and sat out for the season.

However, he did train at Indiana and found remarkable success, winning a pair of World Championship titles in the men’s 800 free (7:37.00) and 1500 free (14:31.54) while earning silver in the 400 free (3:40.70), producing some of the fastest swims in history.

In November, word broke that Hafnaoui had left campus in Bloomington and was training with The Swim Team (TST) in California, having raced just two meets for the Hoosiers.

Hafnaoui, who turned 21 in December, has not competed since Oct. 25, when he produced multiple victories for Indiana in a double dual with Auburn and Mizzou.

He was entered to compete at the U.S. Open in December, but scratched due to illness.