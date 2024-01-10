Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Triple World Champion Leon Marchand Fought Back From Sickness and Surgery

Triple World Champion and 400 IM World Record holder Leon Marchand withdrew from competition at the 2023  U.S. Open Championships.  Plagued with sinus issues and then surgery to remove his wisdom teeth, coach Bob Bowman kept Marchand home, recovering, and focused on getting back to top form over the winter training cycle.  Wisdom teeth surgery is minor, but in an Olympic training year it’s still a punch backward. What does this mean for Marchand going forward?  As of ASU’s most recent dual meet last week he swam:

  • 1:32.6 – 200 yard free
  • 53.0 – 100 yard breast
  • 42.3 – lead-off on the 4×100 yard free relay
  • 23.1 – 50 yard breast split on the 4×50 medley

Those times signal he’s on track to wow us again at the 2024 NCAA Championships. And, yes, I’m also factoring in Olympic Fever fuelling him in training this year.

SwimSwam will back on deck at the battle of the titans, Cal Vs. ASU, next week. For swim nerds keeping score, last year at this meet Leon broke the 400 IM NCAA record, and then he went on to break it two more times–at PAC 12s and NCAA Championships.

I’m holding off on the NCAA predictions game until next week’s big dual meet, but you can play however want.

Horninco
8 minutes ago

My club coach encouraged us to all get out wisdom teeth removed as soon as our LC season was over prior to our senior years to avoid this! Can’t imagine the liability that would incur these days

TXSwimDad
Reply to  Horninco
25 seconds ago

rightfully so that is a completely bizarre and medically inappropriate recommendation

