Indiana’s Olympic Champion Ahmed Hafnaoui Ruled Ineligible for 2022-23 Season

The NCAA has ruled Indiana freshman Ahmed Hafnaoui a partial qualifier based on academics, meaning the surprise Tokyo Olympic champion must sit out the 2022-23 season in academic residence.
The 19-year-old Tunisian will still have four years of eligibility if he’s becomes academically eligible after the year-long residence. Hafnaoui is still expected to train with the Hoosiers this year in Bloomington and compete at the 2022 World Short Course Championships in Melbourne in December. Indiana head coach Ray Looze says he may participate in some World Cup meets as well.
Hafnaoui committed to Indiana last September, soon after his breakout 400-meter freestyle victory in Tokyo. He came into the Summer Games ranked 17th in the world in the event for 2021 and qualified eighth for the final by just .14 seconds. Then from lane eight, he pulled off a stunner, lowering his personal best by 2.8 seconds between the heats and final to win in a time of 3:43.36.
Further illustrating Hafnaoui’s rise was the fact that he only placed eighth at the 2018 Youth Olympics in the 400 free and 10th at the 2019 World Juniors before becoming the Olympic champion.
Hafnaoui has no recorded results in 2022 on his FINA profile. He resumed training again around June after taking the first half of the year off to focus on his school studies.
Hafnaoui was set to provide a huge boost to Indiana’s freestyle group this year. The Hoosiers begin their season Wednesday at Kentucky.
Awww man, and after all that reranking-the-recruiting-class-cuz-Indiana-was-an-afterthought monkey business! Such a buzzkill.
Seeing as he is a partial qualifier, that means he must have missed on the ACT/SAT requirement or the core classes requirement. My guess is whatever high school he went to in Tunisia didn’t get him to the 13 core class requirements set by the NCAA. Extremely unfortunate as I was looking forward to seeing him compete for the Hoosiers, but this certainly seems like something IU should have figured out before he arrived on campus.
Wouldn’t be the ACT/SAT, that was dropped for Fall 2022 NCAA Eligibility requirements (same for Fall 2023).
Not going to lie, I have no idea what it takes to be ruled academically ineligible. I’ve never seen this happen before
It happens a lot with international athletes. A lot of time international schools do not have some of the information that the NCAA requires so the individual will be ineligible until they complete a semester/year at the school to prove they are acutely qualified.